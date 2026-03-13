Metro by T-Mobile launches deal that gets you six months of unlimited wireless for only $120

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Great deals on wireless aren't exactly rare these days, but the offers can get so bogged down with fine print and eligibility requirements that it no longer really feels like winning. This is when straightforward carriers like Metro by T-Mobile really start to shine.

Sign up for six months of the brand's Unlimited 5G Data plan, for example, and you'll get a straight 50% off your purchase, knocking the upfront price down to only $120. That shakes out to just $20 per month with all taxes and fees included, the only catch is that you'll need to be a new customer and you must bring your own device to earn the savings.

$20 per month Metro by T-Mobile: New customers get six months of unlimited wireless for only $120 Join Metro by T-Mobile and sign up for six months of the Unlimited 5G Data plan and it'll only cost you $120, all taxes and fees included.

✅Recommended if: you want T-Mobile coverage without paying the usual T-Mobile price; you're looking for an affordable wireless provider and you already have a phone you love; you don't need all of the bells and whistles included with most unlimited plans.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather not pay for six months of coverage in advance; you want a wireless plan that comes with premium perks or international benefits; you're looking for a new phone deal.

Although it technically isn't an MVNO carrier (since it's fully owned and operated by T-Mobile) Metro by T-Mobile still offers users the straightforward coverage and massive savings that we've come to expect from prepaid providers.

The Unlimited 5G Data plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus Scam Shield protection and a five-year price guarantee. You'll also get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, an exclusive program that hooks you up with weekly deals on gas, food, and more via the Metro app.

Sure, if you want fancy perks like mobile hotspots and subscriptions to streaming services, there are plenty of expensive wireless carriers that would be more than happy to oblige. But if you want excellent T-Mobile-powered coverage without all of the bells and whistles, this deal from Metro is a great way to lock down six months of reliable wireless for cheap.