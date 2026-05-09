New Verizon deal is waiving activation fees on ALL phones for a limited time — here's what you need to know
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new phone at Verizon, this is it.
New Verizon deals are always a cause for celebration, but nothing dampens my spirits more than an unexpected activation fee slapped onto an order at the last minute. Fortunately, Verizon is remedying the problem with a new limited time offer: order a new smartphone online while the promo is active and the carrier will remove the activation fee from your purchase.
That's an instant saving of $40! Since the promo can be combined with other offers, you can take advantage of one of Verizon's many phone deals and get your hands on a truly free device when you add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.
Enjoy waived activation fees on all new phone purchases at Verizon
Need a new smartphone? For a limited time, Verizon is waiving the $40 activation fee when you order a new device and add a line with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan on its website.
The waived fee will appear in the form of a promo credit within the first or second bill cycle. Sure, activation fees may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but nowadays every penny counts — especially when it comes to buying smartphones.
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Switch and get four phones for FREE at Verizon
As if the waived activation fee wasn't enough on its own, Verizon just launched a deal that gets you four phones for FREE when you switch and add four lines on the Unlimited Welcome plan. Thanks to Verizon's multi-line discounts, the price of the unlimited plan will drop down to $25 per month for each line (with AutoPay).
Phones like the Google Pixel 10a and Motorola Razr (2025) are included in the promotion, so you can choose the devices that work best for your family.