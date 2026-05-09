New Verizon deal is waiving activation fees on ALL phones for a limited time — here's what you need to know

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New Verizon deals are always a cause for celebration, but nothing dampens my spirits more than an unexpected activation fee slapped onto an order at the last minute. Fortunately, Verizon is remedying the problem with a new limited time offer: order a new smartphone online while the promo is active and the carrier will remove the activation fee from your purchase.

That's an instant saving of $40! Since the promo can be combined with other offers, you can take advantage of one of Verizon's many phone deals and get your hands on a truly free device when you add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

Enjoy waived activation fees on all new phone purchases at Verizon Need a new smartphone? For a limited time, Verizon is waiving the $40 activation fee when you order a new device and add a line with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan on its website.

The waived fee will appear in the form of a promo credit within the first or second bill cycle. Sure, activation fees may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but nowadays every penny counts — especially when it comes to buying smartphones.

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