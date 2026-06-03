Verizon quietly launches deal that gets you a free Google Pixel 10 Pro AND $100 gift card — they will even waive the activation fee

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Good things come to those who wait, especially when it comes to smartphone deals. For example, 2025's Google Pixel 10 Pro — which used to be a bit unapproachable because of its $1,000 price tag — is no longer the new kid on the block, which means you can find some pretty exceptional deals on the phone if you know where to look.

Verizon will now give you the Pro for FREE when you add with an eligible unlimited plan on the carrier's website. As if that wasn't enough, Verizon will also give you a free $100 gift card AND waive the $40 activation fee.

Furthermore, unlike some carrier deals, you don't need to sign up for Verizon's most expensive data plan to be eligible — the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans will all earn you the max savings. That's $1,140 of free stuff, and all you need to do is add a line (which you were probably going to do anyway).