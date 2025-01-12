T-Mobile, Starlink enable satellite texting early for people impacted by Los Angeles fires

What you need to know

T-Mobile and Starlink are deploying their satellite texting service in the Los Angeles area.

The temporary deployment is hoped to help T-Mobile customers with select Android phones stay connected amid deadly wildfires.

iPhone users will rely on Apple’s own satellite texting service, rather than T-Mobile and Starlink’s partnership.

Multiple deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area led T-Mobile and SpaceX to enable satellite texting for people impacted by the natural disaster in California. The feature uses Starlink satellites and was set to undergo beta testing by T-Mobile customers early this year. That beta testing period is still on the way, but T-Mobile and SpaceX activated the service for Android users in Los Angeles to help customers stay connected.

“T-Mobile and Starlink opened up T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over impacted areas of Southern California to deliver wireless emergency alerts and SMS and enable 911 texting,” T-Mobile told CNET on Thursday, Jan. 9 as firefighters struggled to contain the wildfires.

“While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, we are once again temporarily making this early test version available for those who need it most,” the wireless carrier continued.

Satellite connectivity enables T-Mobile customers with select Android phones to contact loved ones and emergency services when cellular networks are unavailable. T-Mobile told CNET that commercial power loss in the region caused cell networks in and around Los Angeles to go offline, but added that it had "restored roughly half of the sites that were impacted by commercial power loss."

Starlink also announced the move in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “For those in the Los Angeles area, the Starlink team and T-Mobile have enabled basic texting (SMS) through our Direct to Cell satellites,” the post explains. “You can now text loved ones, text 911, and receive emergency alerts.”

T-Mobile and Starlink have activated its satellite-based network during other natural disasters, such as Hurricanes Miltion and Helene. iPhone users will get Apple’s version of satellite messaging, powered by Globalstar, instead of using T-Mobile and Starlink’s solution.

T-Mobile customers in the Los Angeles area can text as they normally would, through their phone’s default SMS app. When cellular service is unavailable, select T-Mobile Android phones will fall back on satellites for connectivity. This emergency deployment could help people stay connected with each other and first responders amid a dangerous situation.