T-Mobile customers can register now to test its upcoming satellite service with Starlink

What you need to know

T-Mobile announces that its customers can start registering today (Dec 18) for its satellite service with Starlink.

The beta is "open and free" for its postpaid voice customers with a "compatible device."

T-Mobile states the beta is expected to kick off in early 2025.

Recently, T-Mobile and Starlink received the FCC's go-ahead for its satellite service, which was followed by a launch of 20 more satellites in December.

T-Mobile's joint effort in satellite communication with Starlink is getting underway for U.S. consumers.

According to a press release, the company announced that its customers can begin registering to beta test T-Mobile Starlink satellite service. The company states that the beta is "open and free for all T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with a compatible device." These users/devices will be picked to enter on a "first come, first served" basis so, if you're interested, sign up as soon as possible.

While the program is opening its registration for U.S. T-Mobile customers, the post states it will prioritize first responder agencies and individuals.

T-Mobile says its satellite communication experience has been refined to become "much more user friendly." The company explained that it would utilize this upcoming beta test to see if its service could meet the "high standards" consumers expect. For those who get in, T-Mobile says there will be support for text messages; however, support for voice and data will arrive "over time."

Additionally, the company states more devices and customers will enter the beta as more satellites are launched into orbit to support them.

To sign up, users will be met with a short form to verify their name, email, and phone number. After, T-Mobile says it will deliver "regular updates" to those who've registered, as well as any required details if they're welcomed in. It's important to know that the beta isn't expected to start until "early 2025."

The T-Mobile Starlink satellite service is eyeing a 2025 launch. More importantly, while the beta is free to test, the post states more information about its official commercial service will detailed during launch.

The two companies are moving swiftly after the FCC gave the go-ahead for the service. T-Mobile and Starlink have been crafting this satellite-based service to facilitate the "end of dead zones" for U.S. consumers since 2022. Both companies will leverage a network of SpaceX broadband satellites for the heavy lifting. Moreover, during the beta, T-Mobile says its satellite coverage will provide a signal "almost everywhere."

Additionally, Apple has brought its satellite comms via "Emergency SOS," which is restricted to emergencies. T-Mobile and Starlink want its version to be more than that, as it looks to make the technology more "mainstream."

In December, SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch sent 20 satellites into orbit to support this venture between T-Mobile and Starlink. More importantly, Starlink states its new communication service is open for more than just consumers as it extends a hand to "any" telecom company.