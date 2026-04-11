I use these two Android features to trick my international friends into thinking I'm fluent in their languages

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Google Translate has been a staple in my life for many years, as I'm quite close with people from all over the world. And while they all speak English to varying degrees, I often try to help by speaking to them in a language they're more familiar with. Google Translate helps to some degree, but having to open the app, copy the text, and paste it into a separate app is a clunky way to go about it.

Fortunately, Google has integrated its Translate capabilities across other apps and features in Android, making it easier to access these features where they're most needed. Gboard and Circle to Search are two such apps, and they've helped me make sense of what my international friends are saying when speaking to me in their native languages, while allowing me to respond in a way they can easily understand.