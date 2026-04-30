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"Pixel Glow" rumors continue, as diagnostic-related code suggests Google could have roughly eight LED colors.

Gemini also appeared once again in Google's early code with the "Gemini Glow" moniker alongside the Pixel name.

The first rumors about this feature suggests Pixel Glow could give "visual feedback" for users, such as specific colors for certain contacts and more.

Early "Pixel Glow" rumors were like a blast from the past, but additional information about it says Google might take it further.

If you've been clamoring for more Pixel Glow speculation, tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) dug up more evidence about Google's development. While rumors last week highlighted this as a potential nostalgic light bar, the tipster says they've found more that doubles down. Supposedly, early code suggests Google is preparing a "Color LED check." This is likely for diagnostic purposes, but it adds that the "LED lights will turn into red, green, and blue in order. Please flip the device to observe."

Android Central's Take Hearing Gemini brings me back to the first report about Pixel Glow, but seeing "Gemini Glow" sort of separates it for me. It makes me think Gemini operate on its own. The main question is: how? In what way will the AI make your phone glow? During its responses or, perhaps, when you're calling it forward for assistance. I can see Gemini glowing when you're letting it access your camera to see a poster in another language.

This makes it seem like the light bar will have a limited selection of colors, but 9to5Google says otherwise. According to its discovery, Google might deploy an LED selection of eight colors. Right now, it seems wise to think we'll see Google's traditional assortment of colors present (add yellow to that list).

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AssembleDebug also noted a potentially strong presence from Gemini with this Pixel Glow feature. They noted mentions of "Gemini Glow" in the code alongside these new discoveries. It's unclear just how Gemini would play with Pixel Glow, but it makes us wonder if the lights would pulse when it speaks to the user.

A true glow up

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There was a brief laptop animation reference by 9to5, suggesting Google could place this "Pixel Glow" or "Gemini Glow" along the bottom edge of its display.

Android Central's Take Google's Pixels already have a pretty good design. Imagine having these cool, vibrant multi-colored LEDs running around its camera bar. That's enough to get me hyped about this feature. By this point, we're playing with scraps. Small clues, tiny mentions. I would love to see more, like an animation of it playing out for a phone or concrete details. It's early, so I'll have to stay patient.

Laptops and Pixels, oh my; that's exactly what was involved in the first report about the possibility of Pixel Glow's new age return. There was very little then (like how it is now), as rumors alleged this feature would offer "visual feedback" on a Pixel phone and a new Pixel-branded laptop. While this is an old Pixel feature, a more current comparison would be Nothing's Glyph bar, which keeps users in the loop at a glan