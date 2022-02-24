What is Samsung Knox?

Samsung Knox is a layer, or rather several layers, of security protection included in the software of many Samsung phones. Some high-end Galaxy devices even have hardware isolation for even greater security. These layers help protect your data from exploits by isolating your data and reducing the effectiveness of exploits. This means that an exploit in one app doesn't allow access to the rest of your phone.

Samsung Knox is built into the software of most Samsung devices that release using Android, so if you have a Samsung from the past couple of years, there's a good chance you benefit from these protections. Some of the best budget phones you can buy are Samsung Galaxy A series phones like the Galaxy A52, and they come with Knox.

For the most part, Samsung Knox protects things like passwords, biometrics data, and your payment information in Samsung Wallet. There is, however, another step that's only included in highest-end Galaxy devices.

How is Knox Vault different?