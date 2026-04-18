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Samsung's vice president of product and marketing for the Mobile Experience, Annika Bizon, held an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit this week.

Bizon answered burning user questions, such as the lack of compact phones, to which she explained that the larger displays fit consumer desires for gaming, working, and more.

For AI, Bizon says that Samsung wants its AI to remain in the user hands, whether they want it or not, while also stressing that its software is meant to feel "effortless."

A Samsung executive hosted their first AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit this week to answer burning user questions and concerns.

This week, Samsung's Annika Bizon, vice president of product and marketing for the Mobile Experience, held an AMA on the U.K. subreddit (via Android Headlines). While some asked about noteworthy upgrades, to which Bizon highlighted the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display and its 200MP cameras, some were more curious about going smaller. A user asked, "Why doesn't Samsung make small phones anymore?" joking that they don't want to carry around a bag just for their phone.

Bizon responded, saying that their question makes a "fair point" and that this isn't the first time she's received this question. While phones have gotten bigger (the S26 Ultra sits at 6.9 inches, like the S25 Ultra), Bizon says this is in response to user desire. The response reads, "These days people use them for work, for streaming, for gaming, for content creation… all these benefit from bigger screens."

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While their quest for a compact phone is "heard," it wasn't explicitly stated if Samsung would look into such a thing (more on this in a bit).

On the flip side, Galaxy AI was highlighted multiple times by users asking about how their data is handled, and how Samsung supports users who don't care for it. For your data, Bizon says Galaxy AI protects it with KEEP, which "maintains digital walls between your apps so your data stays isolated, verified and protected." Regarding users who don't care about all the AI substance, Samsung's exec says, "We always want the decision to be in the hands of our customers."

Users can dive into their phone's settings, either when they first get it or after, and disable anything they don't want. Moreover, Bizon says that's a "completely valid way" of using your phone. Having all Galaxy AI features won't negatively impact your phone experience.

Smaller Galaxy phones?

(Image credit: Samsung U.K. / Reddit)

At the same time, Annika says that, at one point, part of her job was to "help millions of people understand why AI belongs in their pocket." Samsung reportedly wants its AI to feel "as effortless as possible," and that begins with making its features customizable and to fit your personal preferences.

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What's interesting about the brief compact phone discussion is that we've seen rumors about a "compact Ultra" for 2027. Supposedly, an overseas report says Samsung is looking into a Galaxy S27 Pro. This device would try to bridge the gap between an Ultra-like experience, but with a smaller display. Essentially, it could feel like a mini-Ultra, as my colleague Sanuj Bhatia said. Details were scarce, adding that this phone wouldn't offer an S Pen with its small, almost mid-tier focus.

Android Central's Take

What's funny about Annika Bizon's explanation of why Galaxy displays have grown is that I'm familiar with both sides. I know people who would like to have a smaller phone, but still have stronger capabilities than an "Ultra" or a "Pro" would carry. Alternatively, I play games on my phone. I enjoy watching videos or scrolling on a larger display because there's more to see, and it feels a little more comfortable. I am curious if Samsung would ever try to please the smaller display crowd. I know there's the S26, but that's a 6.3-inch display, so not sure that counts.