Samsung's reportedly rolling out its February 2026 security patch to its flagship Galaxy S25 series.

The patch was spotted in South Korea, potentially signaling that other regions are in for the update later this week.

Galaxy Unpacked is in just two days, and that's likely the reason why Samsung was slow in rolling out its latest vulnerability fixes.

The event takes place on February 25, 2026 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

We're into the final stretch of February, and now reports are coming in about Samsung's (late) security update.

Reports started on X, as well-known tipster Tarun Vats posted about the update's apparent rollout overseas (via SamMobile). According to Vats, Samsung has started rolling out its February 2026 security update to users in South Korea with the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Their post adds that the update bears the vS938NKSS8BZB2, vS938NOKR8BZB2, and vS938NKSS8BZB1 versions, respectively.

Vats also provided a snapshot of the changelog for the February security patch. However, if you're expecting more, that's not here, as the notes only mention that new security updates "have been applied." It's worth noting that this patch is rolling out with a 541MB download size.

SamMobile points out that Samsung had its side of the security patch documented for users well in advance. The update reportedly consists of roughly 37 security vulnerabilities, and when it comes to patches like this, such fixes are more than enough. The publication adds that a few fixes aim to solve problems with Knox Guard Manager, Samsung Dialer, and more.

This update should begin arriving in the U.S., Europe, and other regions later this week, if not into March.

Delayed, but there's a good reason

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Strangely enough, there was one set of Galaxy S25 users that got the February patch on time, and that's those enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta. Near the start of the month, Samsung pushed its Beta 4 patch to enrolled testers, which focused on fixing problems and stability issues. The main highlight of this patch was Samsung's newest feature: Direct Voicemail. This lets users send calls to voicemail and view live transcriptions from the Phone app.

Beta 5 rolled out a couple of weeks later, signaling Samsung was in the final stage before the Galaxy S26.

As the publication also pointed out, Samsung's late February patch for stable users is probably because Unpacked is very, very close. We hope your reminders are set for the event taking place on February 25, 2026 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in San Francisco, California. You can follow along for all the details with us at Android Central and throughout the event via our live blog.

Android Central's Take

This security patch is well and good, since we were missing it for all of February. However, my eyes, much like everyone else's, is on Galaxy Unpacked this week. We're in for quite a few reveals, I reckon. From the Galaxy S26 series to the potential for the Galaxy Buds 4 series and much more. There's a strong chance that Samsung will detail a truck load of Galaxy AI this event, too, as the company's really been pushing that side of its products for a couple of years.