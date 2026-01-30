The Galaxy S26 launch date leaks again, and at this point, it feels like a formality

What you need to know

A new leak once again points to February 25, 2026, as the official launch date for Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event later than usual, likely in San Francisco, with Galaxy AI in focus.

Pre-orders may open immediately after launch, with sales in early March, though pricing details remain uncertain.

If there were any doubts about the Galaxy S26 launch date, a new leak has once again cemented the previously rumored February 25 timeline.

There have been countless leaks about the Galaxy S26 series over the past few weeks. Most recently, we saw leaked cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which gave us a full look at the new design and also raised fresh questions about whether Qi2 is finally coming to these phones. We have also heard reports about faster 60W charging coming to the S26 Ultra, along with a bigger 5,500 mAh battery.

What has been more surprising this time around is the launch date itself. For the past few years, Samsung has hosted its Galaxy Unpacked events in January. This time, however, things appear to have shifted, reportedly due to late-stage changes in the lineup, with the Galaxy S26 Plus replacing the Galaxy S26 Edge during development.

We previously heard that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, and now prominent leaker Evan Blass has once again confirmed that date. Blass shared a post on X that appears to show Samsung's official teaser for a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026.

(Image credit: @evleaks on X)

While the teaser does not reveal the event location, prior leaks suggest it will most likely take place in San Francisco, U.S. Blass also claims that Samsung plans to launch both the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup at the event.

Unsurprisingly, the teaser hints that Galaxy AI will once again be a major focus, with the logo prominently featured in the image.

If the Galaxy S26 series does launch in late February, pre-orders are expected to open almost immediately, with the phones likely going on sale in early March. Pricing, however, remains unclear. A report from WinFuture.de suggests Samsung could increase prices for the base models, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra might end up slightly cheaper.