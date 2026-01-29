The Galaxy S26 keeps leaking, but the Qi2 situation is still unclear

What you need to know

Galaxy S26 is nearing launch, but Samsung still has not confirmed whether Qi2 magnetic charging is built into the phones.

Leaked first-party and third-party Galaxy S26 cases show circular magnetic rings, hinting at Qi2 or MagSafe-style support.

Samsung appears to be offering premium leather cases again, similar to the Kindsuit Case used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 series is now about a month away, and there is still no clear answer on whether Samsung's next flagship lineup will feature built-in support for Qi2 magnetic charging.

There have been several Galaxy S26 series case leaks over the past few hours, including both Samsung first-party cases and third-party options. Reliable leakers @MysteryLupin and Evan Blass have shared images of Galaxy S26 series cases on X.

The first leak from @MysteryLupin gives us a look at an official first-party case for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The images show the case in six different colors, including white, blue, black, and two shades of orange, one bright and one more muted.

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin on X)

The same leak also suggests that Samsung will once again offer a premium leather-style case, similar to the Kindsuit Case available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The interesting detail, however, is on the inside of the case, where a circular magnetic ring is clearly visible.

A separate leak shared by Evan Blass shows UAG's third-party cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the overall design looks similar to UAG's current Galaxy S25 lineup, these cases also feature a visible circular magnetic ring on the back.

The S26 fam, encased. pic.twitter.com/VQwIFkGKBIJanuary 29, 2026

Even if the Galaxy S26 series phones support Qi2 charging, these magnetic rings built into the cases would help ensure proper alignment with compatible Qi2 chargers and MagSafe accessories, improving both attachment and charging reliability.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in about a month, with leaks pointing to a February 25 launch. Alongside a possible Qi2 upgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumored to feature a refined design with more curved corners and support for faster 60W wired charging.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

Despite the growing number of leaks, including these case images, it is still unclear whether the Galaxy S26 series will offer Qi2 charging built in.

The magnets shown in these cases would certainly help with alignment and attachment when using Qi2 accessories, but they don't fully confirm native support on the pho