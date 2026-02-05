The Galaxy S26 Ultra might miss out on Qi2 after all, and that's disappointing

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is unlikely to support Qi2 magnets, relying on cases instead for MagSafe-like charging.

Leaks suggest Samsung will sell magnetic cases and accessories to enable Qi2 features indirectly.

Possible S Pen interference may be why Samsung continues to avoid built-in Qi2 magnets on the Ultra.

If you were hoping the Galaxy S26 Ultra would offer Qi2 compatibility for MagSafe-like charging and accessories, a new leak might disappoint you.

There has been a lot of confusion around Qi2 support for the Galaxy S26 series. Recent leaks suggest Samsung will sell magnetic cases for the Galaxy S26 lineup along with a new charger, but we have yet to see anything that clearly confirms built-in Qi2 compatibility on the phones themselves.

Now, reputed leaker @UniverseIce on X has claimed with "100% accuracy" that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not support Qi2 after all. According to the leaker, the phone will not include built-in magnets and will instead rely on magnetic cases to enable MagSafe-like functionality, similar to the Galaxy S25 series.