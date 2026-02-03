If the Samsung Galaxy S26 doesn't include built-in Qi2 magnets, no one should buy it

Features
By published

If the latest leaks are any indication, Samsung just doesn't learn its lesson.

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 5K with the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Plus
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It's easy for Android fans to forget that Apple introduced MagSafe in the fall of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking global havoc, the Google Pixel Watch didn't exist yet, and I was a freshman in college. That's how old the MagSafe charging standard is. Six years later, the Android mobile ecosystem is still struggling to find its footing incorporating MagSafe technology — now part of the Qi2 standard — into its leading flagship models.

I thought last year was a turning point for MagSafe on Android. Samsung let me down by adding Qi2.1 Ready to the Galaxy S25 series, which supports the underlying Qi2.1 technology but lacks the hardware magnets needed for full compatibility. Still, it seemed to be a step in the right direction.