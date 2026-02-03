If the Samsung Galaxy S26 doesn't include built-in Qi2 magnets, no one should buy it

It's easy for Android fans to forget that Apple introduced MagSafe in the fall of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking global havoc, the Google Pixel Watch didn't exist yet, and I was a freshman in college. That's how old the MagSafe charging standard is. Six years later, the Android mobile ecosystem is still struggling to find its footing incorporating MagSafe technology — now part of the Qi2 standard — into its leading flagship models.

I thought last year was a turning point for MagSafe on Android. Samsung let me down by adding Qi2.1 Ready to the Galaxy S25 series, which supports the underlying Qi2.1 technology but lacks the hardware magnets needed for full compatibility. Still, it seemed to be a step in the right direction.

Google taking the gigantic leap of adding Qi2, MagSafe, and now Pixelsnap (as if we needed another name for this tech) to the Pixel 10 series complete with inbuilt magnets was another positive sign. Surely, I assumed, Samsung would have to match Google by adding internal Qi2 magnets to the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. Right?