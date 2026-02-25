Best Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases
Enable magnetic Qi2 on your Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus with the right case.
Samsung yet again failed to bring magnetic Qi2 to its flagship lineup. This means that you need to enlist the help of the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases to be able to use magnetic Qi2 and MagSafe accessories with your Galaxy S26 series device. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 Plus is a huge phone, so using magnetic phone grips and stands with it is nearly a necessity. This is why you should make sure that the case you choose has such features. Take a look at the best S26 Plus cases and decide which one suits your daily needs, be it magnetism or a built-in kickstand.
These Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases come with convenient extras like magnets, grips, and stands
Best affordable
At $19, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper S26 Plus case than the Spigen Liquid Air MagFit. This sleek case for the Galaxy S26 Plus has MagSafe/Qi2 support, comes in three colors, has grippy sides, and adds military-grade drop protection.
Best functional
At first, the Pitaka Aaron Button Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Edge Case might feel a little expensive. But once you look at how light and slim it is, and check out the extra Aaron Button feature, you will find the price quite reasonable.
Best grip
The Ringke Onyx Magnetic case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus has a unique sandstone-like texture all over, increasing friction and making it very grippy. Available in three colors, it has a magnet baked into its core, too.
Best ring holder
UAG's Plasma XTE series case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is available in two color combos. This magnetic case is military-grade drop tested, has a magnetic ring on the back, and also has a ring that acts as a stand.
Best style
The Case-Mate Peach Soap Bubble MagSafe Phone Case has a very fun design and color scheme with iridescent waves incorporated into it. It adds 12ft drop protection and built-in magnets so you can use magnetic accessories with it.
Best clear
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for the Galaxy S26 Plus comes in several clear options, including a few semi-transparent options. This magnetic case employs the use of anti-yellowing tech as well as Spigen's Air Cushion shock absorption tech.
Best waterproof
The Ghostek Nautical Slim is designed for underwater use. It has a magnetic ring on the back, thickly raised bezels all around the frame, camera unit, ports, and buttons, and a front screen guard that seals the Galaxy S26 Plus inside.
How to choose the right Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus case
There are so many stellar Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases out there, and so many of them are surprisingly very affordable. This can make the process of purchasing just one or two cases somewhat daunting.
When buying a case for yourself, identify your needs first. What are you looking to get out of your phone case? Is it just to add impact resistance, or do you want extra features? What level of additional features are you looking for? All these questions will help you narrow down the best Galaxy S26 Plus case for your usage specifically.
Generally speaking, the ESR Galaxy S26 Plus Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand) is the ideal case for any kind of user. It adds lightweight protection, comes with a magnetic ring, and has a kickstand built around the camera unit. It's not too heavy or bulky, and it doesn't cost much either, which is why almost any type of user will find it agreeable.
If you value thinness, then the Benks ArmorAir Case for Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will be better suited for you. This incredulously thin case is made out of real Kevlar — yes, the bulletproof stuff. Therefore, it is insanely thin, barely has any weight to it, and yet it's still impressively durable. The case has additional raised edges around the camera unit, and it even adds MagSafe support to the Galaxy S26 Plus. For $40, it's an all-rounder.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends.