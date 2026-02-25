Samsung yet again failed to bring magnetic Qi2 to its flagship lineup. This means that you need to enlist the help of the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases to be able to use magnetic Qi2 and MagSafe accessories with your Galaxy S26 series device. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 Plus is a huge phone, so using magnetic phone grips and stands with it is nearly a necessity. This is why you should make sure that the case you choose has such features. Take a look at the best S26 Plus cases and decide which one suits your daily needs, be it magnetism or a built-in kickstand.

These Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases come with convenient extras like magnets, grips, and stands

How to choose the right Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus case

There are so many stellar Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus cases out there, and so many of them are surprisingly very affordable. This can make the process of purchasing just one or two cases somewhat daunting.

When buying a case for yourself, identify your needs first. What are you looking to get out of your phone case? Is it just to add impact resistance, or do you want extra features? What level of additional features are you looking for? All these questions will help you narrow down the best Galaxy S26 Plus case for your usage specifically.

Generally speaking, the ESR Galaxy S26 Plus Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand) is the ideal case for any kind of user. It adds lightweight protection, comes with a magnetic ring, and has a kickstand built around the camera unit. It's not too heavy or bulky, and it doesn't cost much either, which is why almost any type of user will find it agreeable.

If you value thinness, then the Benks ArmorAir Case for Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will be better suited for you. This incredulously thin case is made out of real Kevlar — yes, the bulletproof stuff. Therefore, it is insanely thin, barely has any weight to it, and yet it's still impressively durable. The case has additional raised edges around the camera unit, and it even adds MagSafe support to the Galaxy S26 Plus. For $40, it's an all-rounder.