The Google Pixel 10a has Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a durable glass created by Corning for mid-range devices. It's certainly stronger than Gorilla Glass 3, but that doesn't mean it's impregnable. Even small particles like sand and dust, or stray keys in your pocket, can harm it when exposed at the wrong angle. This is exactly why you need one of the best Google Pixel 10a screen protectors to stop that from happening. Here are all your best options.

These screen protectors protect and serve the Pixel 10a

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

IMBZBK 3 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10a Best overall The IMBZBK 3 Pack Screen Protector includes three tempered glass lens protectors and three notch-less tempered glass screen protectors for the Google Pixel 10a. All of them are case-friendly, shatter-proof, oleophobic, and come with an installation frame. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 10a Best installation kit Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 10a includes two unmarred AluminaCore glass protectors and a comprehensive installation kit. I have tested this kit and found it to be one of the easiest to install at home by yourself. ZAGG Glass Elite Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10a $49.99 at ZAGG Best premium ZAGG's Glass Elite Screen Protector is made of ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, making it about five times more resilient than regular tempered glass. While $50 may seem expensive, ZAGG gives you a lifetime replacement warranty to compensate. Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10a Best matte Supershieldz offers this dirt-cheap three-pack of high-quality Japanese PET films for the Google Pixel 10a. Each of the films has a front camera cutout and a glare-free, matte finish that repels fingerprints. IMBZBK Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10a Best for privacy If you liked the first three-pack from IMBZBK but want an anti-spy version of it, get the IMBZBK Privacy Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 10a instead. It has the same number of camera lens guards, screen protectors, and the same tools. OMOTON Google Pixel 10a Screen Protector 3 Pack Best case-friendly Not all screen protectors play nice with phone cases. If you're concerned about compatibility issues with your case, get the OMOTON Google Pixel 10a Screen Protector 3 Pack. You get two lens and three screen protectors, and an alignment tool.

Figuring out the best Pixel 10a screen protector

The Google Pixel 10a is quite robust, touting an IP68 water and dust-proof rating, as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer on top. The phone has the same-sized display as its last-gen counterpart, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9a. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether you can use the 9a's screen guards on the Pixel 10a. Since dedicated screen protectors are readily available and very affordable, I see no reason why you should purchase Pixel 9a screen protectors for your new-gen device.

The IMBZBK 3 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 10a is budget-friendly, notch-free, and very comprehensive. It includes three sturdy tempered glass screen protectors for your Pixel 10a, each with a solid and liquid-repelling oleophobic layer on top. You also get three dark tempered glass camera lens protectors, as well as a handy installation frame in the box. For less than $10, that's the best bang-for-your-buck value that any Pixel 10a screen protector set will give you right now.

Set your sights a bit higher, have you? More premium offerings can cost a pretty penny, but of course, you get much higher quality products in exchange. Take a look at the ZAGG Glass Elite Screen Protector, for instance. Even though ZAGG only includes a single screen protector in the box for a whopping $50, you get a really high-quality screen protector and a lifetime replacement warranty for that price.

Alternatively, I really like the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel 10a as well. This is a two-pack that costs $20. That's half the price of ZAGG for double the number of screen protectors. So far, only direct hardcore impact with concrete managed to crack the AluminaCore glass protectors in my experience. The provided installation tool is by far one of the easiest I have ever used.

Don't forget to go shopping for a nice little Pixel 10a case while you're at it. Most of these screen prtoectors are case-friendly, so you don't have to worry much about incompatibility. However, if you're feeling particularly anxious, the OMOTON Google Pixel 10a Screen Protector 3 Pack is designed to be case-friendly from the ground up, so you could pick that kit.