Best Google Pixel 9a screen protectors 2025

The Pixel 9a sports a delectable 6.3-inch OLED display with a snappy 120Hz screen refresh rate. You'll want one of the best Google Pixel 9a screen protectors to keep that expensive screen intact and free from scratches.

Screen protectors are of many types, but you can broadly categorize them into either the glass or plastic variety. For the Google Pixel 9a, you use any sort. If your fingerprint is hard to read, a plastic film is always better. However, only glass protectors add shatter-proofing. Here are the best picks we found.

Double down on your Pixel 9a's screen protection efforts

Milomdoi 3 Pack Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 9a Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall The Milomdoi three-pack is the optimal Google Pixel 9a screen protector in terms of price, value, quality, and ease of installation. The kit includes a frame, three tempered glass screen, and lens protectors. Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9a Screen Protector (PET) View at Amazon Best plastic film For higher touch sensitivity, a thin self-repairing PET film such as this one from Supershieldz is a great option. You get three PET screen guards for your Pixel 9a. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 9a Check Amazon Best premium Spigen's premium GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector set includes two pieces of high-grade 9H tempered glass protectors and an installation frame for your Pixel 9a. OMOTON Google Pixel 9a 3 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best case-friendly The edges of the OMOTON screen protector are curved, making it suitable for use with all Pixel 9a cases. This set also includes an assistive frame for a clean installation. Milomdoi 3 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9a View at Amazon Best privacy-focused Milomdoi has a darkened variation of its excellent tempered glass screen protector for privacy-focused individuals. This three-pack has all the bells and whistles of the regular kit. Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9a Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best cheap Supershieldz also offers a tempered glass screen guard for the Pixel 9a with oleophobic and hydrophobic properties. The brand's three-pack is the cheapest out there.

Invest in a solid Google Pixel 9a screen protector

Much like the best Pixel 9a phone cases, screen protectors are essential accessories for all phones. If I had to choose one, I'd say that a screen protector is more important than a case. Scratches and scrapes on the body of your phone usually only diminish resale or trade-in value, but it's not the same thing for displays.

You may end up needing a replacement screen following some nasty abrasions that render the touch input useless. This is why you need to invest in a durable Pixel 9a screen protector, be it glass or plastic.

Don't worry about straining your budget because all the best Pixel 9a screen protectors are priced below $10 for the most part. Opt for popular brands with good reputations, such as Milomdoi. Milomdoi's three-pack is the most comprehensive tempered glass screen protector kit for your Pixel 9a, complete with multiple camera lens protectors and spares. Plus, it even comes with an installation frame to help you align the glass perfectly with your Pixel 9a's 6.3-inch OLED display.

Spigen is another trusted phone accessory maker with decades of experience in the industry. The brand has a name for making high-quality phone cases and screen protectors. If you're seeking a premium-grade experience, the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 9a is a good choice.