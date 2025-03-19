Best Google Pixel 9a screen protectors 2025
Sturdy and reliable screen protectors for your Pixel 9a.
The Pixel 9a sports a delectable 6.3-inch OLED display with a snappy 120Hz screen refresh rate. You'll want one of the best Google Pixel 9a screen protectors to keep that expensive screen intact and free from scratches.
Screen protectors are of many types, but you can broadly categorize them into either the glass or plastic variety. For the Google Pixel 9a, you use any sort. If your fingerprint is hard to read, a plastic film is always better. However, only glass protectors add shatter-proofing. Here are the best picks we found.
Double down on your Pixel 9a's screen protection efforts
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best overall
The Milomdoi three-pack is the optimal Google Pixel 9a screen protector in terms of price, value, quality, and ease of installation. The kit includes a frame, three tempered glass screen, and lens protectors.
Best plastic film
For higher touch sensitivity, a thin self-repairing PET film such as this one from Supershieldz is a great option. You get three PET screen guards for your Pixel 9a.
Best premium
Spigen's premium GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector set includes two pieces of high-grade 9H tempered glass protectors and an installation frame for your Pixel 9a.
Best case-friendly
The edges of the OMOTON screen protector are curved, making it suitable for use with all Pixel 9a cases. This set also includes an assistive frame for a clean installation.
Best privacy-focused
Milomdoi has a darkened variation of its excellent tempered glass screen protector for privacy-focused individuals. This three-pack has all the bells and whistles of the regular kit.
Best cheap
Supershieldz also offers a tempered glass screen guard for the Pixel 9a with oleophobic and hydrophobic properties. The brand's three-pack is the cheapest out there.
Invest in a solid Google Pixel 9a screen protector
Much like the best Pixel 9a phone cases, screen protectors are essential accessories for all phones. If I had to choose one, I'd say that a screen protector is more important than a case. Scratches and scrapes on the body of your phone usually only diminish resale or trade-in value, but it's not the same thing for displays.
You may end up needing a replacement screen following some nasty abrasions that render the touch input useless. This is why you need to invest in a durable Pixel 9a screen protector, be it glass or plastic.
Don't worry about straining your budget because all the best Pixel 9a screen protectors are priced below $10 for the most part. Opt for popular brands with good reputations, such as Milomdoi. Milomdoi's three-pack is the most comprehensive tempered glass screen protector kit for your Pixel 9a, complete with multiple camera lens protectors and spares. Plus, it even comes with an installation frame to help you align the glass perfectly with your Pixel 9a's 6.3-inch OLED display.
Spigen is another trusted phone accessory maker with decades of experience in the industry. The brand has a name for making high-quality phone cases and screen protectors. If you're seeking a premium-grade experience, the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 9a is a good choice.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Best Google Pixel 9a cases 2025
These headphones read your mind with the promise of helping you achieve better focus