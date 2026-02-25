The gigantic S26 Ultra is here, and it comes in six colors. Whether you're looking to revamp its boring color scheme or seeking to add rugged shock-proofing, the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases are here to do the job. There are functional options at every price point, adding features like a stand, a phone holder, and sometimes, even an extra button!

Fashionable and functional Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases for days

Get a Galaxy S26 Ultra case that does not bulk up your phone

The goal of acquiring one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases is to improve drop protection and add handy features. You don't want to bulk up your S26 Ultra too much, however, because it is already quite a handful. A 6.9-inch device doesn't need any more meat around the bones, especially when Samsung worked so hard to trim it down even further with this generation.

Pitaka's Aaron Button Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Edge Case is incredibly thin and lightweight, barely adding anything to the device. This does reduce its impact protection, but you still get scratch-proofing. Since this is a magnetic case, you can pair it with a decent magnetic grip to prevent falls. The most intriguing quality of the Pitaka Aaron Button Case is that it adds an extra button to the S26 Ultra, and you can customize it to your liking. This adds another dimension of functionality to the powerful S26 Ultra, making it the best case for the phone.

Much like the phone itself, Galaxy S26 Ultra cases are generally pretty expensive. Excellent options can often venture into the three-digit price segment. If you don't want to spend about $100 on an S26 Ultra phone case, stick with cheaper options from brands like Spigen and Ringke. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is the cheapest case on this list. For less than $20, you get an anti-yellowing clear case available in several colors, a magnetic ring embedded within, and 1.2m drop protection.

Ringke, a Korean accessory brand, also offers a super affordable Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case. The Ringke UX Magnetic case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs $30, and for that price, you get a magnetic ring, a kickstand, and raised edges to add drop protection. It is 2mm thick and weighs 47.3g, so it's not the lightest or thinnest case around, but the low cost and additional features make it a value buy.