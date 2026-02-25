Best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases
Each of these suave S26 Ultra cases adds something beneficial to your phone.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The gigantic S26 Ultra is here, and it comes in six colors. Whether you're looking to revamp its boring color scheme or seeking to add rugged shock-proofing, the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases are here to do the job. There are functional options at every price point, adding features like a stand, a phone holder, and sometimes, even an extra button!
Fashionable and functional Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases for days
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best overall
Not only is the Pitaka Aaron Button Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Edge Case exceedingly thin (1.2mm) and lightweight (25g), but it also adds an extra customizable button to your S26 Ultra! Available in a few colors, this magnetic case is worth every penny.
Best scratch-proof
The Thinborne Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Aramid Fiber Case is made from aerospace-grade 600D aramid fiber, making it incredibly scratch-proof. This lightweight MagSafe case is available in three colors and comes with a glass screen protector in the box.
Best camera stand
Available in colors ranging from clear to translucent blue and colored frames, the ESR Galaxy S26 Ultra Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand) has a stand that also acts as raised edges to protect the camera unit. It is both affordable and highly functional.
Best clear
Spigen's cases are incredibly affordable and still perform as well as premium brands. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Galaxy S26 Ultra case
Best shock-proof
Mous makes some of the slimmest phone cases around, making it a top contender when buying S26 Ultra cases. The Mous Limitless S26 Ultra Case supports Qi2 accessories, has lanyard holes on the side, and adds robust shock absorption.
Best clip stand
Unlike the camera stand on ESR's case, the Ringke UX Magnetic case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a more common clip-style stand at the back. This affordable bumper cover also has a magnetic ring, thickly raised edges, and a see-through back.
Best heavy-duty
The SUPCASE UB Pro Mag for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is so rugged, you could drop it from 20ft heights, and it'd still be intact. The UB Pro Mag features a built-in screen guard, very thick bezels all around, strong N52 magnets, a stand, and a belt clip.
Get a Galaxy S26 Ultra case that does not bulk up your phone
The goal of acquiring one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases is to improve drop protection and add handy features. You don't want to bulk up your S26 Ultra too much, however, because it is already quite a handful. A 6.9-inch device doesn't need any more meat around the bones, especially when Samsung worked so hard to trim it down even further with this generation.
Pitaka's Aaron Button Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Edge Case is incredibly thin and lightweight, barely adding anything to the device. This does reduce its impact protection, but you still get scratch-proofing. Since this is a magnetic case, you can pair it with a decent magnetic grip to prevent falls. The most intriguing quality of the Pitaka Aaron Button Case is that it adds an extra button to the S26 Ultra, and you can customize it to your liking. This adds another dimension of functionality to the powerful S26 Ultra, making it the best case for the phone.
Much like the phone itself, Galaxy S26 Ultra cases are generally pretty expensive. Excellent options can often venture into the three-digit price segment. If you don't want to spend about $100 on an S26 Ultra phone case, stick with cheaper options from brands like Spigen and Ringke. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is the cheapest case on this list. For less than $20, you get an anti-yellowing clear case available in several colors, a magnetic ring embedded within, and 1.2m drop protection.
Ringke, a Korean accessory brand, also offers a super affordable Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case. The Ringke UX Magnetic case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs $30, and for that price, you get a magnetic ring, a kickstand, and raised edges to add drop protection. It is 2mm thick and weighs 47.3g, so it's not the lightest or thinnest case around, but the low cost and additional features make it a value buy.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.