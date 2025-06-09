What you need to know

Samsung might not increase the battery capacity on its next Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Prominent tipster PandaFlashPro, responding to an X post, stated that the Korean OEM has yet to finalize the battery capacity of the device.

The leak also states that if they increase it, the capacity will still remain under 5,400 mAh, while charging speeds are said to remain at 45W or 50W.

Samsung could be gearing up for its Galaxy Z-series launch. However, leaks of its next flagship seem to be showing up as well. The most recent leak focuses on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, specifically discussing the purported battery capacity and charging speeds of the phone.

The information comes from prominent tipster PandaFlash on X, when he was asked about the specs of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. A user mentioned that they were looking to upgrade their device to the Galaxy S26 Ultra when it launches, explaining what they'd want the device to come with and inquiring about the possibility of a 5,500mAh battery capacity (as spotted by Sammy Guru).

PandaFlash stated that the battery capacity of the device hasn't been finalized by the company yet; however, if they plan to increase the battery capacity, it will still remain under 5,400 mAh.

The current Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which lasts for an entire day or sometimes even more based on usage patterns. According to Andrew Myrick, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery is as good as it gets. "Not once did I find myself needing to pop the phone on the charger just to give me a few extra minutes of doom-scrolling social media," he added in his review.

Battery Capacity is not Final yet but Under 5400mAh "if" they Increase, Charging Speed not 65w, 120Hz Refresh Rate, No Under Display Camera.June 8, 2025

That said, despite the battery being exceptional, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was left with 45W wired charging speeds, which is very 2019 of Samsung. And it looks like they might retain the same speeds on the next device as well. PandaFlash added that the company won't give the device 65W of charging speeds that we expect, but will keep it anywhere between 45W and 50W.

"Samsung is still undecided about using Silicon Carbon Battery in the Galaxy S26 Series," they added.

Currently, Samsung utilizes Li-Ion batteries, and there have been rumors suggesting that the company could switch to denser silicon-carbon batteries, which can withstand extreme temperatures, last longer, and charge faster. However, there was some recent chatter that Samsung might look toward a different material, known as "SUS CAN," that will finally provide stronger, longer-lasting batteries.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, the tipster adds that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen could get a 120Hz refresh rate, and no under-display camera. Other rumors suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a slimmer camera bump compared to its predecessor, as the company is reportedly using an "inkjet printing process" to print thinner camera lenses, replacing the bulky traditional ones.