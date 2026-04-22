Google Wallet's latest update is all about easing your flight anxiety

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What you need to know

Google Wallet now shows live flight status updates directly on the lock screen.

Users can track departure time, arrival time, and real-time flight progress via a dynamic notification with a progress bar.

The feature works when you add your boarding pass via Gmail and is rolling out on Android 16 and newer devices.

Google Wallet is gaining a new feature that will allow Android users to keep track of the live status of their flights in real time directly from the lock screen and notification shade.

Google already offers some useful features in the Wallet app, including the ability to add your passport and create digital passes for services that don't natively support the feature. However, with a new update, Google Wallet is getting a feature that could actually reduce some of the stress around catching a flight.

As spotted by 9to5Google, you will now be able to track live progress for your current flight through a new Google Wallet notification. If you add your boarding pass via Gmail, the app already sends alerts for things like boarding time and gate changes, but now it will also show a live status of your flight directly on your Android phone.

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(Image credit: 9to5Google)

According to the report, Google Wallet will show a live update notification on Android 16 and above. The notification will appear shortly before your departure time and include estimated takeoff and arrival times, along with real-time updates. There's also a progress bar with a plane icon that visually shows the flight's progress.

Tapping on the notification takes you to the boarding pass page, where you can see more details about your flight. Google first announced this feature back in October, but it now seems to be rolling out more widely. We haven't tested it yet, but you will likely need the latest version of the app from the Play Store to use it.

Overall, this feels like a genuinely useful addition to Google Wallet. It makes it easier to check for delays or changes right from your lock screen, and if you use an always-on display, you can see updates without even unlocking your phone.

Android Central's Take

Honestly, this just makes sense. Flight tracking is something most people check multiple times anyway, so putting it on the lock screen feels like a natural upgrade. Good move from Google, in my opinion.