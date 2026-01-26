Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 15: A flagship matchup that's closer than expected
When two phones get almost everything right, picking a winner becomes surprisingly difficult.
Checks all the right boxes
The Honor Magic 8 Pro finally feels like a proper all-around flagship with very few compromises. There are still a couple of drawbacks here and there, but Honor has clearly managed to put together a genuinely well-rounded flagship this time.
Pros
- Premium-looking design that feels flagship-grade
- Strong performance paired with a large battery and fast charging
- Brighter display that holds up better
- Higher-megapixel zoom camera delivers cleaner long-range shots
Cons
- Not officially sold in the U.S.
- Too many pre-installed Honor apps out of the box
- Plastic back feels out of place on a flagship
Familiar OnePlus comfort zone
The OnePlus 15 feels very familiar in a classic OnePlus way, even though the design has moved on quite a bit from its predecessor. It is fast, delivers a clean and smooth experience, and offers fast charging with strong battery life. Although there is no Hasselblad tuning this time around.
Pros
- Premium design with excellent build quality
- Reliable performance with big battery and fast charging
- Clean, smooth software experience
- Durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
Cons
- Telephoto zoom camera is weaker
- No Hasselblad tuning
- Display downgrade drops QHD+ resolution
While the Galaxy S26 series is still a few weeks away, other brands have already beaten Samsung to the punch by launching their flagship smartphones. We already have several Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagships on the market, including the iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Xiaomi 17, and more.
Honor recently unveiled the Magic 8 Pro with a flagship-grade set of specs and features, putting it head-to-head with rivals like the OnePlus 15. It brings a large display, a capable camera setup, a big battery, and long-term software support, making it a serious contender in the premium segment.
Both phones offer a very similar overall package, but if you are deciding between the Honor Magic 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15, which one makes more sense for you? Let us take a closer look at how the two flagship phones compare.