Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 15: A flagship matchup that's closer than expected

Honor Magic 8 Pro Check Amazon Checks all the right boxes The Honor Magic 8 Pro finally feels like a proper all-around flagship with very few compromises. There are still a couple of drawbacks here and there, but Honor has clearly managed to put together a genuinely well-rounded flagship this time. Pros Premium-looking design that feels flagship-grade

Strong performance paired with a large battery and fast charging

Brighter display that holds up better

Higher-megapixel zoom camera delivers cleaner long-range shots Cons Not officially sold in the U.S.

Too many pre-installed Honor apps out of the box

Plastic back feels out of place on a flagship OnePlus 15 $899.99 at Amazon $899.99 at OnePlus $999.99 at OnePlus $1,829 at Amazon Familiar OnePlus comfort zone The OnePlus 15 feels very familiar in a classic OnePlus way, even though the design has moved on quite a bit from its predecessor. It is fast, delivers a clean and smooth experience, and offers fast charging with strong battery life. Although there is no Hasselblad tuning this time around. Pros Premium design with excellent build quality

Reliable performance with big battery and fast charging

Clean, smooth software experience

Durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection Cons Telephoto zoom camera is weaker

No Hasselblad tuning

Display downgrade drops QHD+ resolution

While the Galaxy S26 series is still a few weeks away, other brands have already beaten Samsung to the punch by launching their flagship smartphones. We already have several Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagships on the market, including the iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Xiaomi 17, and more.

Honor recently unveiled the Magic 8 Pro with a flagship-grade set of specs and features, putting it head-to-head with rivals like the OnePlus 15. It brings a large display, a capable camera setup, a big battery, and long-term software support, making it a serious contender in the premium segment.

Both phones offer a very similar overall package, but if you are deciding between the Honor Magic 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15, which one makes more sense for you? Let us take a closer look at how the two flagship phones compare.