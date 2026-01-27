What you need to know

Users on Reddit, X, and Google's Pixel community are reporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues following a recent patch.

Users claim that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi aren't working as intended (typically turning off), while others highlight "Search" issues and more.

January hasn't been kind, as Pixel 10 users already grappled with a Play Services update that made everything sluggish.

January hasn't been kind to Google's Pixels, and it looks like that's going to continue, as new reports mark new issues.

Android Central received a tip about a series of reports from Pixel 10 users recently, all of which highlight struggles following the January update. There's a thread on the Google Pixel subreddit that breaks one user's experiences down quite well. The user states they've encountered "errors" on their Pixel 10 following an update this past week. This could be the January security patch, but nothing's certain.

The user states Bluetooth "no longer turns on," and they're struggling with Wi-Fi. Specifically, their report says, "'Internet' setting freezes in the settings app. It'll eventually load, but not able to successfully turn on wifi or show any networks to connect to."

Other issues include the "Search" function in settings no longer working as intended, their device is unable to charge off "lower power" methods, such as a USB port on their table, and their Pixel 10's battery seems to drain a little quicker. Another report from the Pixel support community highlights similar problems—but for a Pixel 8.

A user with a Pixel 10 attempted some troubleshooting: clearing cache, resetting connectivity, and booting in safe mode, but nothing has helped. While users struggle, hopefully, help is on the way, as one user highlights, Google is aware of the issue.

It's happening... again

(Image credit: Android Central)

From the timeline we've seen, it appears that Google's January security patch could be the culprit. The patch arrived on January 13, and these patches usually take a little while to make their rounds and hit every device. The patch was (originally) seen in a bright light since it was finally delivering a much-needed GPU update for the Pixel 10.

However, days before that, users with two generations of Pixels (10 and 9) were already reporting problems after a Google Play Services update. Users claimed their devices were booting up slowly and that the Pixel Launcher was unresponsive at times.

Android Central's Take

It goes without saying that the user frustration that I've found on social media and on Google's forums makes