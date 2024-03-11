Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 powered OnePlus Nord CE4 gets a launch date of April 1

What you need to know

OnePlus has a new mid-range smartphone up its sleeve for April 1, 2024.

Dubbed OnePlus Nord CE4, it will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

It will be available in two colorways; more details will be unveiled in the coming days.

OnePlus is gearing up for a new mid-range smartphone and has chosen April Fool's Day to unveil it, at least in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is coming on April 1 in the Indian market. The OnePlus has already listed the device on its website, showcasing what to expect, including its design and the chipset it is packing underneath.

Fast and Smooth operator, for gaming, scrolling multitasking and everything in between! #OnePlusNordCE4, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. pic.twitter.com/zF52ruKR06March 11, 2024 See more

The upcoming Nord CE 4 will succeed Nord CE 3 from last year and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It was launched back in November with the goodness of AI aimed at mid-range Android phones. The Vivo V30 from early this month was the first smartphone to feature the latest mid-range chipset, a 4nm chipset with clock speeds of up to 2.63GHz.

OnePlus promises smooth operations for gaming, scrolling, multitasking, and everything in between.

On the design front, the device will likely come in two color variants: a traditional black colorway and another green shade with some kind of textured finish. A triple-camera system is seen on the rear. Unlike the previous OnePlus phones, the company seems to be opting for a new camera placement that is similar to that of Samsung Galaxy phones, featuring a vertical array system in a dedicated visor.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The mid-range Nord CE 4 is now only weeks away, and OnePlus assures us that more specs will be revealed on March 14, where we expect to see other interesting details like camera specs, battery, and more.

On the other hand, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some interesting details of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is said to be a revamped version of the upcoming Oppo K12. Apparently, OnePlus is likely to launch the same device, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 3V, in the Chinese region.

The tipster further notes that the device will have a flat-screen accompanied by a plastic middle frame next to a glass back cover, which explains the textured finish, as aforementioned.