The Vivo V30 series is the first-ever smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
It packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and still manages to be one of Vivo's slimmest phones ever.
Vivo has announced the V30 series, the company’s latest mid-range model, and it's pretty similar to its China-exclusive Vivo S18 in terms of features and design.
The new V-series phone is the first to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It's the successor to the Vivo V29, a real contender in the mid-range smartphone market last year.
Vivo's V series is all about killer cameras, and the V30 keeps that vibe going strong. It's got a souped-up Aura Light flash, a fresh color temperature sensor, and smart lighting that adjusts the Aura Light's brightness depending on how far your subject is.
On the optics side of things, the rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. Up front, there's a 50MP selfie snapper.
The V30 sports a 3D curved AMOLED screen, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2800 nits of brightness for better outdoor visibility. A beefy 5,000mAh battery (up from V29's 4,600mAh) is keeping the lights on, juiced up with a speedy 80W FlashCharge.
Despite its relatively large battery, the V30 keeps a slim profile at only 7.5 mm thick. Plus, it has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. On the software side, it's shipping with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out of the box.
Vivo is also keeping things cool on the V30. The company has thrown in an Ultra Large Smart Cooling System for top-notch heat dissipation, consisting of a massive 3,002 mm2 vapor chamber to keep the phone cool even during heavy-duty tasks. And as if that's not enough, there are 11 temperature sensors onboard, making sure the performance stays smooth.
For now, though, the V30's price remains a mystery. It's set to arrive in 30 markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, Thailand, and the UAE. As for colors, take your pick from Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black.
