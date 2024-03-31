New Motorola Edge 50 Ultra leak reveals an attractive flagship

What you need to know

Motorola has an Ultra model in the pipeline in its Edge 50 series.

The renders and some marketing teasers of the Edge 50 Ultra have leaked.

The launch of the device is expected alongside the Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Fusion in April.

The device is expected to be powered with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola is gearing up for its Edge 50 series launch in multiple regions in the early first week of April. The Ultra model has shown up online through a couple of leaks ahead of the launch.

The upcoming Edge 50 series will likely have at least three models in the lot, with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Fusion models already appearing — thanks to some confirmation from the company and a few renders here and there. However, a new leak from Evan Blass and Android Headlines showcases the upcoming Edge 50 Ultra in all its glory.

Blass has posted multiple videos of what appears to be the Edge 50 Ultra's marketing material ahead of its release on X. The first one in the lot confirms the slightly curved display accompanied by very minimal bezels and a thinner middle frame.

The design reminds us of the older Galaxy S10 series at first glance. On the back, however, it sports a textured finish, and the protruding camera housing blends into the rear frame seamlessly, mirroring the company's updated design language as seen on phones like the Moto G 5G 2024.

The housing in the back features three cameras, and a selfie shooter is spotted on the punch-hole display on the front. The second teaser from Blass highlights the Edge 50 Ultra's beautiful bright display alongside the device's stereo speaker setup — as speaker grilles can be seen on the top and bottom panes of the Ultra phone.

The other three videos, however, indicate that the device will have solid display protection, water resistance, and some skin tone enhancements, the latter of which is expected to be a significant camera feature on the Edge 50 Ultra. The triple camera setup will allegedly include a 50MP primary accompanied by a periscopic lens, a secondary camera, and a laser autofocus between the sensors.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Meanwhile, Android Headlines also shared the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra renders that reveal some high-quality images of the device showcasing from all angles. The Ultra is expected to sport in three colorways: Peach Fuzz, Black, and Light Beige. The first two will likely have a vegan leather finish, and the Light Beige will be seen in some textured finish.

According to Android Headlines, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC that sits right under the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, powering most Android phones this year. This could point to a reasonably priced flagship from Motorola as well as a new AI focus.

The device is expected to be announced in April alongside the other models, with speculation pointing to April 3, 2024, when the Edge 50 Pro is set to launch with a new Hello UI for Android 14. This is also partly based on the date seen on the home screen (although this date appears on most Motorola phone renders, so take that with a grain of salt). Additionally, the availability of regions may vary, and the Edge 50 Ultra is also expected to be named the X50 Ultra in some regions.