Motorola Edge 50 Fusion renders leak ahead of anticipated April launch

What you need to know

The latest Motorola Edge 50 Fusion renders have now leaked, showing the entirety of the device.

It will feature at least three colorways and IP68 water resistance.

The device is expected to have a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

As we near the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch, another Edge series smartphone is also up for launch, and the official renders seem to have just shown up on the web.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Fusion renders come from Android Headlines and reveal the device in full. The device's design appears similar to that of the Edge 50 Pro, except for the shorter camera module on the back. The visor blends into the back panel alongside the top middle frame of the device.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Edge 50 Fusion, per the latest renders, reveals a rounded corner design with a large display and very minimal bezels on the sides. In contrast, the top and bottom bezels appear more significant than the side ones because of their curved display measuring 6.7 inches and being a pOLED panel, which further has Gorilla Glass 5 on top, notes Android Headlines.

The renders further showcase the Edge 50 Fusion in three colorways: Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal. All three color variants feature a textured back, and the blue variant notably features a vegan leather finish. The Edge 50 Fusion will also support an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

According to Android Headlines, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will power the Edge 50 Fusion, which recently seemed to have scored 913 and 2629 in single and multi-score when run through a Geekbench test. The device will also equip 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of onboard storage. Keeping the lights on is expected to be a decent 5000mAh battery with support to 68W fast wired charging.

The new camera visor will comprise a 50MP primary camera aided by another 13MP ultra wide-angle camera. And for selfies, the Edge 50 Fusion will be sporting a 32MP front camera.

This device is set to launch alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which will launch in India on the same date. The device is likely to be priced at around $300.