The Motorola Edge 50 Pro could make its debut in early April

What you need to know

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship phone in India soon, specifically the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Although a specific date wasn't mentioned, a tipster suggests the launch could happen on April 3.

Details on some of the Edge 50 Pro's specs are confirmed, including a 10MP telephoto lens with 50x hybrid zoom and AI camera features.

It looks like Motorola is preparing to launch its next flagship phone in India in the near future.

Motorola India has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will arrive in India soon. It's also confirmed to be available on Flipkart.

Enjoy AI Enhanced Images with the World's 1st AI-Powered Camera of the #MotorolaEdge50Pro. Its Adaptive Stabilization gives you shake-free outputs & the highest clarity in 50X Hybrid Zoom.Coming Soon @Flipkart,https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & leading retail stores#IntelligenceMeetsArt pic.twitter.com/5Af0N1LlZmMarch 18, 2024 See more

The post didn't mention a specific date, but tipster Abhishek Yadav spilled the beans on X, saying the launch is supposedly going down on April 3 (via PhoneArena). The tipster even threw in what seems to be official promo material from Motorola, giving us a sneak peek at the Edge 50 Pro and confirming a set of leaked renders we've seen before.

Motorola India's post also confirms the phone's design, but the company is keeping the specs tight-lipped. It dropped a few tidbits, though, such as a 10MP telephoto lens with 50x hybrid zoom and some AI camera magic in the mix.

According to Yadav, the phone might rock a 6.7-inch pOLED display, packing a punch with 1.5K resolution, a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, it could be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection.

Official ✅Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launching in India on 3 April, 2024.Expected Specifications 📱 6.7" 1.5K pOLED curved display144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset🍭 Android 14📸 50MP main OIS+ 13MP Ultrawide rear camera 🔋… pic.twitter.com/OydhaDR7rfMarch 18, 2024 See more

Inside, we're likely looking at the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor driving the device. It's expected to ship out with Android 14 on board. And for juice, it's rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery with lightning-fast 125W wired charging and support for 50W wireless charging.

Motorola's teasers give us a peek at the handset's curved screens and a waterdrop-style notch right in the middle of the display for the selfie shooter.

Aside from the buzz around the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, it seems the smartphone maker might launch the wallet-friendly Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Rumored specs have started making waves, suggesting it'll be a more affordable option compared to the Edge 50 Pro, making it a potential hit among fans of budget smartphones.

As the launch date draws near, we're eagerly anticipating more details to surface.