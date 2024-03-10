Here's our first look at Motorola's next flagship Android phone

What you need to know

Motorola's upcoming flagship phone has been leaked, showcasing various colors, including a unique fabric-like pattern on one variant.

The leaked images reveal the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in matte black, matte purple, and while/silver.

The black and purple versions might feature a leather-like back, while the white or silver variant stands out with a fabric-inspired finish.

Motorola's next flagship phone has appeared in leaked images, which show off different colors, including a variant rocking a fabric-like pattern on the back.

Thanks to Android Headlines, we now have our first look at the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in three different colors, including matte black, matte purple, and silver.

The device might be called the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) in the U.S. and the Motorola X50 Ultra in China. The new leak comes a few days after the Lenovo-owned company teased the Motorola X50 Ultra, flaunting a distinctive leatherette back and promising to be AI-focused.

As shown in the images below, the black and purple versions might have a leather-like feel on the back. Plus, sticking to tradition, the new Edge model seems set to rock a curved display, breaking away from the flat trend of other Android phones this year.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The standout in the lineup is the white or silver version, sporting a platinum-like metallic frame on the sides. It seems to feature a fabric-inspired finish, giving it a unique vibe.

The camera setup on the back also keeps it simple and sleek, seamlessly blending with the rest of the rear panel. This look reminds us of the Oppo Find X3 and Find X5 lineups.

Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is rumored to include a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.4 aperture, a wide-angle 13mm camera, and a telephoto camera boasting a 6x zoom at 73mm.

Adding to the excitement, the phone is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch 165Hz curved display, according to previous leaks. Under the hood, it's rumored to pack a punch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with a beefy 12GB of RAM.

The Edge 50 Pro does not appear to hold back on charging speeds. Rumor has it that it'll pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for a whopping 125W wired fast charging. That could make it the speed demon of U.S. phones. And as if that's not enough, there's a chance it might also support 50W wireless charging.

Word on the street is that the phone is set to land in China on April 3 before making its way to the U.S.