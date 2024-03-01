Motorola teases first AI-powered Android phone to challenge Samsung's AI throne

What you need to know

Motorola is building anticipation for the Moto X50 Ultra, drawing inspiration from Formula 1 and highlighting the phone's powerful AI features.

The teaser video on Weibo emphasizes a distinctive leatherette back and a discreetly placed camera.

Following the Moto X40's journey, it's speculated that the Moto X50 Ultra might undergo a global rebranding, possibly as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola revs up the hype for its upcoming phone, the Moto X50 Ultra, inspired by Formula 1's thrill. But the company's latest teaser isn't just about speed; it's all about the powerful AI under the hood.

In a teaser video posted on Weibo, Motorola throws in a Formula 1 car, but the real star is the AI spotlight. The sneak peek offers quick flashes of the phone, flaunting a plasticky leather back and a discreetly placed camera in the top left corner (via MySmartPrice).

The mysterious Weibo post also ties the Moto X50 Ultra to the F1 China Grand Prix on April 21. It appears that Motorola may be planning a big Moto X50 Ultra reveal around that time, too.

Initially, the Moto X50 Ultra seems to be exclusive to China at launch, but don't be surprised if it takes a global stage later. Motorola has a habit of giving its contenders to the best Android phones a new name when they go international, often slipping them into the Edge lineup.

In the past year, the Moto X40 launched in China first and, with a few tweaks, eventually went global as the Moto Edge 40 Pro. Following that trend, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Moto X50 Ultra gets a global makeover, likely becoming the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

According to previous rumors, the device could pack a 4,500mAh battery, bringing some serious charging speeds with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola is jumping on the AI bandwagon, following Samsung's lead in promoting its phone as AI-focused. While the Chinese brand hasn't spilled the beans on what makes it an AI phone, we're betting on familiar features like text summarization, live translation, and AI-based photo editing tools.

Specs are still under wraps, but it's a safe bet that the device will outshine the 2023 Edge Plus in a few aspects. What's intriguing is that there's never been an Ultra version in the X-series lineup until now, making this the first-ever X model to carry that moniker.

As excitement mounts, we can expect more teasers and information about the upcoming Motorola phone to drop in the days leading up to the event. It looks like artificial intelligence is going to steal the show in phone launches this year, outdoing the innovation we saw in the previous year.