The Moto X40 goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 165Hz refresh rate display

What you need to know

Motorola has launched the new Moto X40 flagship in China.

It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 165Hz refresh rate display.

The device is launched next to a budget Moto G53 smartphone.

Motorola has introduced three smartphones for the Chinese market. Two are entirely new devices, whereas the third is more of a limited-edition smartphone. The two latest ones include the flagship Moto X40 and the budget Moto G53. Motorola has also launched a Pantone edition of the Moto S30 Pro smartphone.

Moto X40

The Moto X40 comes as a new flagship smartphone in Motorola's lineup, where we previously saw the Moto X30 Pro launch in August. It was the world's first smartphone featuring a 200MP primary sensor. Similarly, there aren't many Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor smartphones yet, and the Moto X40 features Qualcomm's latest and greatest SoC, which certainly makes it one of the few.

On the design front, the Moto X40 resembles previous company models featuring rounded corners, a punch-hole display, a slimmer form factor, and a significant camera module at the back.

The device equips a 6.7-inch display that features an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. It additionally comes with HDR10+ certification and supports DC Dimming. The Moto X40 has an IP68 rating and an AG 2.0 coating on the rear.

(Image credit: Motorola)

For optics, the Moto X40 has opted for a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra wide-angle that simultaneously acts as a macro camera, and a 12MP portrait camera as well. On the front, the device relies on a 60MP selfie shooter.

The Moto X40 features up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. The device has all the key elements to take on the best Android phones of 2023 as more companies launch their models, including 125W fast charging support that promises to charge the equipped 4600mAh battery to 50% in a mere seven minutes. In addition, there is wireless charging and reverse 15W charging support.

The device will be available for potential buyers in the Chinese market starting on December 22. The Moto X40 will be sold in China starting at CNY 3399 (~$487) for the 8GB+128GB variant; the 8GB+256GB model is sold at CNY 3699 (~$530). For the larger storage models, the 12GB+256GB retails at CNY 3999 (~$573), and the 12GB+512GB variant retails at CNY 4299 (~$617).

Moto G53

(Image credit: Motorola)

Next to the flagship, Motorola has also launched a budget smartphone in the home ground dubbed Moto G53. It is a 5G capable device featuring a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz higher refresh rate.

An unidentified Snapdragon octa-core 5G chipset powers the smartphone. It is believed to use a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, per Notebookcheck. Further, the device equips up to 8GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. The Moto X40 comes with 128GB for internal storage, but there is an expandable storage option for up to 1TB.

There are dual rear cameras on the back featuring a 50MP primary camera next to a 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter on the front comprises an 8MP sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lastly, the Moto G53 ships Android 13 out of the box with MyUI 5.0 running on top.

The latest budget handset from Motorola starts at CNY 899 (~$128) for the 4GB+128GB model, and the 8GB+128GB variant retails at CNY 1099 (~$158).

Moto S30 Pro Pantone

(Image credit: Motorola)

Not very long ago, Motorola brought its Edge 30 Fusion smartphone in a pretty Pantone edition in the U.S. In a similar fashion; the company has announced the Moto S30 Pro in Pantone special edition. The special edition comes in a single 12GB+512GB variant and costs CNY 2699 (~$387). The Moto S30 Pro first made its debut back in August.