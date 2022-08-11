The Motorola X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor

What you need to know

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphones.

Next to Razr 2022, the company also announced the Motorola X30 Pro and the S30 Pro.

The Motorola X30 Pro introduces 200MP primary lens and new 125W charging speeds.

The Motorola S30 Pro has a 50MP triple camera array and is powered by the Snapdragon 888+.

Motorola has announced a trio of smartphones in China today. Along with the much anticipated Razr 2022, a couple of other phones launched next to the new foldable phone: the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola S30 Pro.

While the focus would likely be on the foldable device since it's coming on two years since the second-gen version launched, there are several notable features that these new devices offer, particularly the Motorola X30 Pro.

Motorola X30 Pro

Let's just get it out of the way: the Motorola X30 Pro sports a massive 200MP primary sensor, making it the first smartphone to come with such a huge sensor. It utilizes the HP1 ISOCELL sensor developed by Samsung last year, which features optical image stabilization, and can use pixel binning to combine 16 pixels into one for an output of 12.5MP and a pixel size of 2.56μm. The sensor can also shoot video recordings in up to 8K resolution at 30fps.

It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera that simultaneously acts as the macro sensor. Then there is another 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. On the front, the Motorola X30 Pro relies on yet another large selfie camera, a 60MP shooter.

The device features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display seems plenty bright as it supports up to 1250 nits of peak brightness. It's also a 10-bit display supporting 1 billion colors, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The sizable curved display encloses a textured finish back. There are two colorways that the device has got to offer: Black and White.

The Motorola X30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage. Configurations include 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB options. The X30 Pro also incorporates a Vapor Chamber cooling system to control heat dissipation. In terms of audio, the X30 Pro features stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The other primary attribute of the Motorola X30 Pro is its battery charging speed. Motorola is bringing 125W fast charging support with a GaN adapter. According to Motorola, its 4610mAh battery can top up to 50% in around seven minutes or reach a full charge in just 19 minutes. The X30 Pro also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola S30 Pro

The Motorola S30 Pro is a light (in terms of weight) smartphone from the company that measures 7.6mm in thickness and weighs just 170 grams. It also has a Full HD+ curved OLED screen measuring 6.55-inches. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate next to HDR10+ certification.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. There is a triple rear camera system on the Motorola S30 Pro that includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, it equips a 32MP selfie shooter. The device draws its power from a 4720mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

The Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola S30 Pro bring impressive designs and specs when compared to the company's offerings throughout the year. The X30 Pro specs may certainly make it one of the best Android phones of the year, assuming it ever makes it out of China.

As for pricing, the base variant of the X30 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage retails for CNY 3699 (~$549), the 12GB/256GB model price is set at CNY 4199 (~$624), and the 12GB/512GB model is priced at CNY 4499 (~$668). The introductory prices, however, differ and cost less, which start at CNY 3499 (~$520), CNY 3999 (~$594), and CNY 4299 (~$638), respectively.

The Motorola S30 Pro retails for CNY 2199 (~$327) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2699 (~$400), and the larger 12GB/512GB model is priced at CNY 2899 (~$430). There are introductory prices, though, which make them cost CNY 1999 (~$297), CNY 2499 (~$370), and CNY 2699 (~$400), respectively.