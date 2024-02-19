This concept phone ditches all apps and uses AI to read your mind, kind of

What you need to know

T-Mobile's majority shareholder, Deutsche Telekom, is teasing a phone at MWC 2024 that gets rid of apps in favor of an all-AI interface to get things done.

Teaming up with Qualcomm and Brain.ai, Telekom built a phone with an app-free UI and powered by cloud-based AI. The phone, dubbed T Phone, will be shown off during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26.

Additionally, Telekom plans to flex a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone with built-in AI processing. Qualcomm unveiled this beast late last year, and it's the powerhouse behind many top Android phones today. The goal is to amp up AI skills on mobile devices, especially in the image and video departments.

"Artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLM) will soon be an integral part of mobile devices," said Jon Abrahamson, chief product and digital officer at Deutsche Telekom. "We will use them to improve and simplify the lives of our customers. Our vision is a magenta concierge for an app-free smartphone. A real everyday companion that fulfills needs and simplifies digital life."

Abrahamson's got a point—it's a battle of the best products out there. In 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT stepped up for essay writing and beating writer's block, even launching a mobile app worldwide. Then in 2023, Google threw Bard (now called Gemini) into the ring, a chatbot hooked up to the search engine for pulling real-time information.

Telekom is set to flaunt the device's practical applications, like booking flights and hotels, at MWC. Think of it as your personal concierge, getting what you need by understanding your goals and handling the nitty-gritty. You can use voice commands to make the phone plan trips, shop, or even tackle creative tasks like video creation and photo editing.

Apps are currently the go-to destinations for everything—music, TV, e-books, rides, food—you name it. But Deutsche Telekom thinks it's a hassle. Too many apps, too confusing, and too time-consuming.

Telekom's concept AI phone might rescue us from app headaches, or, who knows, maybe it's gearing up to be our next big obsession.