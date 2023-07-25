OpenAI's official ChatGPT app for Android arrives on the Play Store

What you need to know

OpenAI's ChatGPT app has arrived on Android via the Google Play Store in the U.S., India, Bangladesh, and Brazil.

Users can take advantage of the latest AI upgrades while receiving creative inspiration, professional input, and instant answers.

ChatGPT is also available on Google Chrome. However, it offers less than what Edge users have.

OpenAI's ChatGPT standalone app for Android has arrived on the Google Play Store. The company states users in the U.S., India, Bangladesh, and Brazil can begin downloading the new app and utilizing its features, which let users communicate with the chatbot to receive "instant answers" and tailored advice.

The ChatGPT Android app can also provide creative inspiration, professional input, and learning opportunities.

The standalone Android app is free and is said to sync your chat history with the AI bot across devices you may use. Additionally, the app brings OpenAI's latest model improvements, likely the GPT-4 language model, as well.

OpenAI adds it has plans to roll out the app on the Play Store to more countries "over the next week."

ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GIJuly 25, 2023 See more

OpenAI's teaser for the Android launch was a welcome one since users on such devices would have to settle for using the AI chatbot via a browser or PC. Meanwhile, the company released its standalone on iOS first back in May before stating that Android would be next to receive it at a later date.

ChatGPT's app for Android comes a day after it Bing AI landed on Google Chrome. However, its arrival feels more like a demo than anything, offering the same features but watered down in an apparent effort to get users over on the Edge browser.

That said, ChatGPT's Android app highlights Google's lack of interest in creating a standalone Bard app. Instead of going down that route, the company has been busy wrapping generative AI services and features into many of its current apps, such as Docs and Gmail.

Furthermore, with more and more artificial intelligence-centric apps and services coming out, OpenAI is also one of six other companies that have joined the Biden-Harris Administration in committing to advancing AI safety practices. The idea behind the voluntarily agreed guidelines is to get ahead of any societal risks AI might pose before things get too out of hand.

These companies will commit to earning the public's trust and publically reporting risks or security vulnerabilities.