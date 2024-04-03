Motorola brings new mid-range Edge 50 Pro 125W fast charge support

What you need to know

Motorola brings the much anticipated mid-range Edge phone to the Indian market.

The Edge 50 Pro equips a triple rear camera system and a 50MP selfie shooter.

The device features some interesting colorways, including a vegan leather finish.

Motorola unveiled its next mid-range smartphone today (Apr. 3), the Edge 50 Pro, for the Indian market. Although it falls in the cheaper Android phone segment, it has some interesting features.

They start with the exciting colorways accompanied by a finish on the rear. Aside from the conventional black colorway, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in Luxe Lavender with a vegan leather finish and a pearl finish for the tofu color variant.

The Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display that supports smoother 140Hz refresh rates. Additionally, the display is validated by Pantone, which claims to represent natural skin tones truly.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the latest from Qualcomm tuned for the mid-range Android phone segment. The chipset with promised clock speeds up to 2.63GHz — and was also recently seen in the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which debuted in the Indian region.

The device has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It further ships with Android 14-based Hello UI out of the box. The Edge 50 Pro is promised with at least three OS upgrades and five-year security updates.

The Edge 50 Pro's decent 4500mAh battery capacity is paired with 125W TurboPower charging support that keeps the device going. The mid-range phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The company provides 68W in the box for the base storage and charges an additional amount for the 12W charging adapter, which also gives an additional storage variant.

The Edge 50 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary camera aided by a 13MP ultra wide-angle and another 10MP telephoto sensor. On the front, another 50MP selfie shooter comes with AI-powered enhancement modes similar to the rear camera system. The Pantone certification also applies to the camera system, promising accurate natural skin tones of the subject.

Other notable features of the Edge 50 Pro include a dual stereo speaker system with tuning done by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Motorola. The device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it can withstand 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro with 8GB+256GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999 (~$384), and the larger 12GB+256GB storage model retails at Rs 35,999 (~$431).