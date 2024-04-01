OnePlus Nord CE 4 is the new mid-range handset featuring 100W fast charging

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with support for AquaTouch.

Keeping the lights on is a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera.

OnePlus finally unveiled its new mid-range smartphone for the Indian market, putting an end to multiple leaks, and introduced the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

The latest Nord phone is a successor to the Nord CE 3 with a new design; unlike the predecessor, it equips a new camera visor and appears to have more rounded corners this time. The device features two colorways, notably Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, quite similar to the Marble Odyssey version of the OnePlus 11.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The device sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other parameters include support for HDR10+ and the Aqua Touch feature, which should help users use the display with wet hands or, in such situations, hassle-free.

Underneath, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with Adreno 720 GPU — a mid-range SoC aimed at cheaper Android phones that promises effortless multitasking alongside power efficiency.

It further features up to 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256GB of onboard storage (UFS 3.1). The RAM is additionally expandable via virtual RAM with expansion options including 4/6/8GB.

The Nord CE 4 has a large 5500mAh battery capacity, with 100W SuperVOOC charging support, and promises to juice up the battery to full in less than half an hour. The device is set to come with an Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

It's packed with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS as the primary sensor, aided by an 8MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX355). For video, the rear camera supports up to 4K at 30fps. On the front, the punch hole hosts a 16MP selfie shooter supporting EIS.

The other highlights of the Nord CE 4 handset include a dual stereo speaker setup, support for microSD for expandable storage, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G.

When it comes to pricing, the 8GB+128GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999 (~$300), and the larger 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at Rs 26,999 (~$324). The company is putting the device for sale starting on April 4, and users who reserve it on the same day will get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r for free as part of the launch.