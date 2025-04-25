What you need to know

Clicks revealed a new physical keyboard/case combo that supports the new Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.

Users can pre-order the keyboard for $139, bringing "ergonomic" and "contoured" back-lit keys with Android shortcuts and more.

Clicks dropped physical keyboards for several other devices like the Razr/Razr Plus 2024, Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and the Galaxy S25.

Clicks rides the hype, bringing its physical keyboard to yet another major Android phone — and it's one you might recognize.

Yesterday (Apr. 24), Motorola's Razr 2025 series launched with three devices, and one of those is a new "Ultra" variant. It's this top-tier foldable that Clicks says it's looking at to extend its physical keyboard to, per a blog post. The company's CEO and Co-Founder, Adrian Li Mow Ching, stated, "Clicks for Razr has quickly become the most popular physical keyboard for Android smartphones."

As such, the post says the newly announced physical keyboard attachment for the Razr Ultra 2025 "builds on the hype" the company experienced when it launched the Razr/Razr Plus 2024 version.

Users interested will be able to pre-order the Clicks keyboard and case combination. You can quickly slot the Razr Ultra into the case and use its keyboard on its cover display, or open it and use it in a more practical scenario. Clicks says its designed its back-lit keys are designed to be "ergonomic" and "contoured," meaning consumers should have a comfortable typing experience.

Moreover, as if it were a full-fledged keyboard for a tablet, Clicks says there are shortcuts available to launch apps and more without tapping your display.

A Blast from our Past

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Clicks) (Image credit: Clicks)

The Clicks keyboard for the Razr Ultra 2025 is available for pre-orders beginning today (Apr. 25). Consumers will find the product in Onyx, which the post states is an "off-black," for $139. Keep in mind that Android Central has tried accessing the page, but it doesn't appear to be working properly at the time of writing. However, the case/keyboard combo isn't prepared to ship until after May 31.

You might benefit from checking again later on to see if it's up and running.

If you remember BlackBerry, the Clicks keyboard for the Moto Razr kind of brought that back. The product gives users a new (old?) way to utilize their phones, especially if they miss the feeling of a physical keyboard on a mobile device. Moreover, Clicks' keyboard lets Razr and Razr Plus 2024 users unlock a brand new experience with their cover displays.

Adrian Li Mow Ching added the case and the phone work together to create a "pocketable productivity pairing" for consumers.

Last year's Razrs weren't the only ones Clicks brought into the physical keypad fold. The company looped in the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Galaxy S25.