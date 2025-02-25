Clicks cases have finally come to Android phones making keypad dreams a reality
New models from Samsung, Google, and Motorola have been made compatible.
- Clicks is expanding beyond iPhones, launching versions for Google Pixel, Motorola Razr Plus, and Samsung Galaxy phones.
- Pixel 9/9 Pro, Razr Plus 2024, and Galaxy S25 cases start at $99 (until March 21), then $139. Shipping rolls out from April to June depending on the model.
- Clicks brings back that satisfying tactile typing with curved keys, metal dome switches, and backlighting.
Clicks, the brand known for its built-in keyboard cases for iPhones, is expanding its lineup. This time, it’s bringing three fresh versions designed specifically for Android users.
Founded by MrMobile and CrackBerry Kevin, Clicks is rolling out new keyboard cases for the latest Google Pixel, Motorola Razr Plus, and Samsung Galaxy phones. Inspired by the classic BlackBerry feel, these cases bring back satisfying tactile typing, giving you more control and smoother navigation.
Currently, Clicks is launching its keyboard cases for a few Android favorites: the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, and the Samsung Galaxy S25.
The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be available in Surge and Onyx, with pre-orders starting February 25 at an introductory price of $99 until March 21, after which the price rises to $139. Shipping is expected in late April.
Meanwhile, the Razr Plus 2024 (Electric, Onyx) and Galaxy S25 cases (Pinot, Onyx) follow the same pricing, but ships in late May and June, respectively.
To set it up, just line up your phone’s charging port with the connector inside the Clicks case, slide it in, and click the top into place. Clicks powers directly through your phone, so no Bluetooth or extra battery is needed.
Clicks cases come with curved keys and metal dome switches for that satisfying clicky feel. Plus, the backlit keys make it easy to type no matter if you're in a dim room or out in the sun.
The company promises to make everyday tasks a breeze. Thanks to handy shortcuts, you can quickly jump into your go-to apps, AI features, notifications, and messaging tools.
However, since the Clicks case doesn’t have a magnet, MagSafe-like chargers and accessories might not stay put. Wireless charging should still do the trick without a hitch, though.
By ditching the on-screen keyboard, Clicks frees up more screen space, making content creation super smooth. Whether you're snapping selfies or editing videos, it’s a handy accessory for everyone.
I have a 9pro XL and would buy it just for the sake of trying it, if it were $49.99 at most. But I have found w/ voice typing and swipe typing, I can achieve things much faster than typing...most of the times. I still have to do a lot of corrections from the auto detection at times. Especially punctuation and random periods in sentences.