What you need to know

Best Buy is collaborating with Clicks to give away a free case with every Motorola Razr 2025 pre-order, starting today.

Jeffery Gadway, head of marketing for Clicks, took to LinkedIn to announce this partnership, stating that this offer is a huge milestone as they build the brand.

The offer is valid from May 7 until June 1st, or till supplies last.

Clicks Cases' Head of Marketing, Jeffery Gadway, posted on his LinkedIn page that Best Buy will now give away a free Clicks keyboard with every Motorola Razr 2025 pre-order.

Attaching a poster for the Best Buy promotion, Gadaway said that the Clicks for Razr has quickly become the most popular physical keyboard for Android smartphones. He noted that this is a huge milestone for a company that began just 18 months ago, to be bundled up with one of the best flip phones on the market.

Just a day after the series launched, Clicks revealed a new case that is compatible with the Razr Ultra 2025. The new Clicks keyboard "builds on the hype" the company experienced when it launched the Razr/Razr Plus 2024 version.

(Image credit: Jeffrey Gadway/ LinkedIN)

According to Gadway, customers who have Clicks cases can be more productive with the pocketable flip phone. Much like AC's Jerry Hildenbrand, who isn't much of an accessories guy, quickly became a fan of the Clicks for Razr, even before he got his hands on one.

To use this nostalgia-inducing case, all you have to do is quickly slot the Razr Ultra into the case and use its keyboard on its cover display, or open it and use it in a more practical scenario. Clicks says its back-lit keys are designed to be "ergonomic" and "contoured," giving users an old-school typing experience on their new phones.

"By moving the virtual keyboard off the screen, you can tackle typing tasks like email, texts, and instant messages without needing to flip the Razr open," Gadway explained in his post.

The Clicks case for the Razr Ultra only comes in the Onyx, "off-black" colorway, while the existing Clicks Razr 2024 cases will support the standard Razr and Razr Plus 2025.

That said, this is a limited-time offer valid on pre-orders of the Motorola Razr 2025 series starting today until June 1 or until supplies last, as stated in the promo poster.