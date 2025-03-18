The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) just crashed well below its Black Friday price, but there's a catch

The Big Spring Sale hasn't even started yet!

The Android Bot next to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Amazon has just announced that its Big Spring Sale event will start on March 25th, but if you don't want to wait for the best Motorola deals, you're in luck. The Motorola Razr Plus (2024), one of our favorite flip phones from recent years, is currently chilling with a whopping 35% discount at Amazon, no trade-in or activation required. 

The catch is that only the Spring Green version of the phone is receiving the discount, although you can still get a nice 30% off by purchasing the Hot Pink or Midnight Blue variants. Will the discount get even better when Amazon's Big Spring Sale begins in earnest? It's hard to say, but this is an awesome opportunity for those who don't want to wait.

Our favorite flip phone scores a 35% discount at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB:$999.99$649.99 at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Buy the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) in Spring Green from Amazon today and you'll score a 35% discount, no strings attached! If you're not a big fan of green, you can also pay 50 bucks more for other color variants. The Razr Plus (2024) is easily one of the best foldable phones in existence, coming complete with a versatile clamshell design, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and vegan leather finish. 

View Deal

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Razr Plus (2024). An improvement over its predecessor in just about every way imaginable, this clamshell device boasts two lovely 165Hz displays with the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood. You'll also get some upgraded camera tech with a 2x telephoto sensor, Hello UX with Moto AI features, and a durable folding hinge that could easily rival the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Speaking of which, if you're shopping for unlocked phones and you've been comparing the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) vs. the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you should be aware that Samsung's flip phone hasn't even come close to this low price. Will the situation look different when Amazon's big sale starts next week? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, this is a Motorola deal for the history books. 

If you're unhappy getting stuck with the Spring Green version of the phone, consider check out our guide to the best Motorola Razr Plus (2024) cases. Great style and protection for your new device? Sign me up. 

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

