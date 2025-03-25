Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally LIVE — see the best deals on Android smartphones, wearables, and more

It's official: Amazon's Big Spring Sale finally kicked off this morning and is set to run through March 31st, displaying a bounty of outstanding deals on smartphones, wearables, tablets, and beyond. Instead of scrolling through pages upon pages of discounts to find what you're looking for, I built this guide to include all of the best deals for Android users so you know exactly where to look when you're ready to buy.

Keep reading for a selection of my favorite deals available now. I've been working events like Prime Day and Black Friday for many years now, and I've figured out the best ways to find truly great offers while avoiding discounts that only look impressive. In other words, if I'm recommending a deal, you know it's worth your while. Didn't find anything today? Check back later: I'll be updating this guide for the duration of the sale.

Editor's top 10 deals

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB: $859.99 $734.99 at Amazon The base model Galaxy S25 is a versatile flagship with a vibrant AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and seven years of OS/security upgrades guaranteed. Buy the phone unlocked during Amazon's sale and you'll get a straight 15% off, knocking the price to its lowest point ever.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199 $949 at Amazon Google's answer to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerful device with a stunning display, all the latest AI-boosted software features, and a seven-year update promise. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a straight $250 discount.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon Ready for the flip phone revolution? Buried among its many deals on smartphones and the like, Amazon has slashed a straight 30% off the Spring Green version of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), one of our favorite foldable phones on the market. For considerably less than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you're getting a stunning clamshell device with a Snapdragon chipset, two pOLED displays, and a versatile telephoto camera.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $399 at Amazon While everyone else is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Google Pixel 9a, you can order last year's Pixel 8a from Amazon and receive a straight 20% off your purchase.

RedMagic 10 Pro 512GB: $899 $764.15 at Amazon If you're a mobile gamer, the RedMagic 10 Pro is a must-buy device, coming complete with a glorious 6.85-inch 144Hz display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a cutting-edge cooling system that ensures peak performance during the most vigorous gaming sessions. As part of the Big Spring Sale, Amazon is knocking 15% off the price of the phone, plus there's some trade-in credit up for grabs.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $249.95 at Amazon Currently selling for a mere $249.95, the Moto G Stylus is a flagship-level device with a lovely 6.7-inch 120Hz display, impressive Snapdragon chipset, and a built-in stylus that gives the phone its name.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: $649.99 $409.99 at Amazon Our favorite premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a beast of wearable technology, with a rugged build, powerful Exynos processor, and 32GB of storage straight out of the box. Buy the watch today and you'll score up to 37% off depending on style.

Fitbit Charge 6: $199.95 $119.95 at Amazon The latest and great device from Fitbit, the Charge 6 is a minimalist fitness band with all of the health and activity tracking smarts you could ever need. As part of the Big Spring Sale, you can buy the Charge 6 and save a whopping 25%.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $289.99 at Amazon It's no secret that we're big fans of the Google Pixel Watch 3. This stylish wearable boasts a sophisticated water droplet-inspired design with a vibrant AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon chip, and all of the latest health and fitness tracking features from Fitbit. It's not a massive discount, but buy the watch today and you'll score $60 off your purchase, no matter the size or style.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon If you're looking for a straightforward fitness tracker, look no further than the Inspire 3 from Fitbit. This discreet wearable comes with 24/7 health and fitness tracking, over 20 exercise modes, and thanks to Amazon's sale, a 30% discount today.

Tablets and laptops

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon One of the best Fire tablets that Amazon has ever produced, the Fire HD 10 is a versatile device with a Full HD display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the lockscreen ad-supported version of the tablet and you'll only pay $94.99. If you hate those ads, upgrade to the ad-free version and you'll still get 45 bucks off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $165 at Amazon Our top pick for the best cheap Android tablet around, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features a slim, durable build with great battery life, Snapdragon performance, and expandable storage up to 1TB (with microSD). As part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can grab this versatile device and get a straight 25% knocked off the purchase price.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399 $279 at Amazon If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Google Pixel Tablet, this might be it. Currently 30% off as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the Google Pixel Tablet features a lovely design with a Tensor chipset, 7,020mAh battery, and USI 2.0 stylus support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 128GB: $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon The "Fan Edition" Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus features a vibrant 12.4-inch display with an Exynos chipset, included S Pen stylus, and expandable storage up to 1TB with microSD. Buy the 128GB device during Amazon's sale and you'll score 30% off, no strings attached.

Headphones and earbuds

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $179.95 at Amazon They won't win any awards of innovation, but the Beats Studio Pro headphones get the job done with balanced sound, active noise cancellation, and a few surprising features, such as spatial audio support. Buy these cans from Amazon today and you'll score a whopping 49% discount, knocking the price down to only $179.95.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $179 at Amazon Need a new pair of wireless earbuds? The Pixel Buds Pro 2 remain an excellent choice for both veteran Google fans and the uninitiated, coming complete with active noise cancellation, customizable EQ, and Gemini AI integration. Best of all, the Buds Pro 2 are currently chilling with a 22% discount at Amazon as part of the big sale.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best wireless headphones for Android users, the Sony WH-1000XM5 boast unrivalled active noise cancellation, 10 versatile EQ presets in the companion app, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Thanks to the Big Spring Sale, they are also a record-smashing $150 off.