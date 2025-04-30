How many software updates is the Motorola Razr 2025 eligible for?

How many software updates will the Motorola Razr 2025 get? Best Answer: The Motorola Razr 2025 series will receive three years of major OS updates. Since all three foldables run Android 15 out of the box, you can expect them to be updated till Android 18. Apart from that, Motorola will also offer four years of bi-monthly security updates for the entire line-up.

Motorola has finally introduced the Razr 2025 series, heating up the competition in the foldable space further. And for the first time, the Razr line-up is comprised of not two, but three flip-style foldables. You have the standard Razr 2025, the Razr Plus 2025, and the top-tier Razr Ultra 2025.

As expected, the Razr 2025 series will come with numerous improvements, both on the outside and the inside. Among the hardware upgrades are a new titanium hinge that the brand claims should allow for enhanced durability, an IP48 rating across the board for better ingress protection, new colors and finishes (including wood and Alcantara fabric for the Razr Ultra 2025), and more powerful internals.

Coming to the software, Motorola is going all in with Moto AI, its own suite of AI-powered tools that work in tandem with Google AI. That's all well and good, but what about the core Android operating system that serves as the foundation for all these advanced Android features?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Unfortunately, things remain a tad lackluster in this department. All three members of the Razr 2025 line-up boot Android 15 out of the box, and Motorola has promised three years of major OS updates for the trio. This means you can expect them to be updated to Android 16, 17, and 18 in the future. Apart from that, the brand will also offer four years of bi-monthly security updates for the three foldables.

While not outright bad, this update policy is nowhere near what foldable phones from rivals such as Google and Samsung are backed by. Strangely enough, one of Motorola's recent launches—the Edge 50 Neo—comes with a commitment of five years of major OS and security updates, despite being a mid-range smartphone that costs much less than even the vanilla Razr 2025.

We can't help but feel that the brand should have done a better job with its latest foldables in terms of software support, which continues to be inconsistent.

With that said, the Razr 2025 lineup has many good things going for it. While the Razr 2025 and the Razr Plus 2025 can be considered modest upgrades over their respective predecessors, the Razr Ultra 2025 is a proper top-of-the-line device that can go against some of the best Android phones currently available out there.

Driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone sports an enhanced Pantone-validated camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens. All modern connectivity and I/O options are included in the mix, and you also get a 4,700mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

If only Motorola could improve its software update game, the Razr Ultra 2025 could very well turn out to be a fabulous device, despite its $1,299 asking price.