Motorola has raised the bar for what a premium flip phone should look like with the new Razr Ultra 2025. The $1,299 price tag officially makes it the most expensive Motorola flip phone yet, and has its eyes set squarely on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The reason for introducing this third option in the Razr line was to try to capture the premium end of the market, according to Motorola. This calls for a Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Razr Ultra 2025 comparison since it's a choice most users in the U.S. are going to have to make once the former is formerly introduced.

We don't know exactly what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be like, but we've got enough leaks for a rough sketch. We might finally get a larger outer display, a slightly bigger battery, some tweaks to the design and hinge, and new software. All of this is speculative right now, but one thing's for sure: Samsung better wow us with its upcoming foldable if it hopes to take down Motorola's dominance and claim the best foldable title.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Spec differences

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (rumored/expected) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Folding display 6.85-inch LTPO (1-120Hz) 7-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz, 2912 x 1224 resolution, 4,500 nits Cover display 4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 4-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz, 1272 x 1080, 417 ppi, Gorilla Glass Ceramic Operating System Android 16 (One UI 8), seven OS upgrades Android 15 (Hello UX), three OS upgrades Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy or Exynos 2500 Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 512GB Rear Camera 1 50MP wide 50MP wide, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS Rear Camera 2 12MP ultrawide 50MP ultrawide, f/2.0, 122˚ Front-facing Camera 10MP wide 50MP wide, f/2.0 Battery 4,300mAh 4,700mAh Charging 45W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging 68W wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging 2.0, 5W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Weight - 199g Dimensions (folded) - 88.1 x 74 x 15.7 mm Dimensions (unfolded) 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm 171.5 x 74 x 7.2 mm Protection IP48, Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (cover display, rear panel), PET screen protector (inner display) IP48, aluminum frame (6000 series), titanium hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to start at the same price as the Z Flip 6: $1,099.99 for 256GB of storage and $1,219.99 for 512GB. Both variants come with 12GB of RAM. This would make the Flip 7 fairly expensive, just like its predecessor. Hopefully, the flurry of expected upgrades should help justify the price. One area where Samsung leads is in the length of software upgrades.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 only comes in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, for $1,299. It's only a little more than Samsung's equivalent storage variant, but you get a lot more RAM. Additionally, buying the phone directly from Motorola will score you 1TB of storage, more than Samsung has ever featured on a flip phone.

Preorders for the Razr begin on May 7, and the phone goes on sale on May 15. Apart from the long-term software support, the Razr Ultra 2025 has equally good or better specs than the expected Z Flip 7, making it look like a much better value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Display and design

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

The big upgrade we're all curious to see is if Samsung actually goes with a larger, edge-to-edge cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The recent leaks and renders all point towards it, and it should be true in all likelihood.

We hope Samsung unlocks the ability to natively run standard apps on the cover screen too, and not just widgets, which should be a great utility upgrade. The phone is also expected to have a slightly larger 6.8-inch folding display, which could make it slightly wider or taller, depending on the new aspect ratio. It will lilely feature a FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

If the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anything like the render above, we're looking at a more boxier design compared to even the past generation. We fear that the Flip 7 could be less comfortable to hold than the Flip 6, but we'll have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's design and displays are in another league altogether, which is interesting when you consider how poorly Motorola lagged behind Samsung when both had just introduced their first-gen flip phones. Motorola's obsession with adding different textures to the bottom half of the phone continues as the Razr Ultra gets two unique finishes, including one with wood and another with Alcantara.

The Ultra's display specs are epic. Both screens on the Razr Ultra 2025 have a 165Hz refresh rate and are bright pOLED panels. The Super HD+ resolution of the internal display is also quite high, finding a medium between FHD+ panels on many flagships and QHD displays on premium models. The outer glass gets Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, which should help it survive scratches and cracks well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We're not expecting a big change when it comes to cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 were fine and did a decent job, and that'll probably apply to the Z Flip 7 too.

We should expect a main 50MP sensor with optical stabilization and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the outside. All the leaks so far point to it being a dual-camera setup once again, so it's unlikely that we'll have a third telephoto. The camera in the folding display will probably be the same 10MP sensor again. Real-world image quality should be better, especially if the phone gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite's new ISP and improved software tuning in One UI.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 now comes with Pantone Validated cameras, which Motorola says should deliver better skin tones and color reproduction. The Razr Ultra also has a 50MP main camera with a similar apeture and specs. There's also a 50MP ultrawide, which in all likelihood, should be able to capture greater level of details than the Z Flip 7. Motorola uses a 50MP sensor for the selfie camera too, which again, should produce much better photos than Samsung.

Both phones might offer similar performance in daylight shots, but Motorola should have the edge in low-light and ultrawide photos. It can also shoot at 8K, while the Z Flip 7 could be limited to 4K, but we don't know for sure until the phone launches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Performance and battery life

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

On the performance front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 could potentially be on equal footing, assuming they both have the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This hasn't been confirmed yet for the Galaxy but we're almost certain it would use that chip, although come rumors have indicated it may use the Exynos 2500 instead.

Benchmark numbers would be up and down for both phones, with some favoring the Razr and vice versa. I don't think you'll notice any difference in real-world usage, though. Games and apps should perform similarly on both. The Razr Ultra could have an advantage for AI tasks and long-term usage thanks to the higher RAM.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Software will also play a big role in how these phones perform, and here, Samsung has Motorola beat when it comes to updates. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will most likely get seven years of OS and security updates, just like the current flagship S series. That's a big commitment and will ensure your phone is still relevant even if you decide to sell it a few years later.

Samsung had a few hiccups with the rollout of One UI 7, but it has generally been timely with new software updates. We should also see some new Galaxy AI features being introduced with the Flip 7.

The Razr Ultra will only get three OS upgrades, which is not great when you're paying above $1,000. Plus, Motorola doesn't have the best track record for issuing timely updates either, which means it's a bit of a leap of faith here. Motorola is doubling down on AI this year to better compete with Samsung.

The Razr Ultra 2025 has a dedicated button to activate the Moto AI hub, which is genuinely useful and does not feel like an afterthought. One of the unique new features is Look and Talk, which lets the phone's owner simply look at the phone in tented mode and start conversing with the AI. We'll be testing all the AI features in our full review, so don't forget to check that when it drops.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have a slightly larger battery than last time, at 4,300mAh. This should provide a little boost and help the phone last a little longer. Plus, the new chip and software optimizations could help deliver double-digit battery gains compared to the Z Flip 6.

Charging specs are expected to be the same too, at 25W, although there is a good chance we could see 45W as Samsung has begun using this for its budget A-series phones too. Wireless charging should be present as well at 15W.

The Razr Ultra 2025 has a much larger 4,700mAh battery, which should deliver vastly better battery life than the Z Flip 7 on paper, although they both could end up being similar. We're yet to test the Razr, but that battery also needs to power two incredibly bright and high-resolution displays, which could negate the advantage of having the higher capacity. We'll know for sure once we have tested both phones, but don't be surprised if both end up having similar battery life in real-world usage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Motorola)

I know it's easier to recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for its potential for wider availability and longer software support, but the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 just feels like the better product, as of now anyway.

The Z Flip 7 is not yet official, so our opinion could change based on what it ends up offering, but the Razr Ultra is a better value pick right now. It's expensive, sure, but you get some of the best specs not found anywhere on flip phones in the U.S., along with excellent carrier support. If you're not too bothered with keeping the phone for very long, then the Razr Ultra 2025 looks like a winner through and through.

