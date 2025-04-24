The best Motorola deals of April 2025: save big on foldable phones, flagships, and more

Quick menu (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) 1. Quick links

The newest lineup of Razr foldables may not hit store shelves until May 15th, but there are plenty of great Motorola phone deals to tide you over in the meantime. Whether you're looking for a powerful flagship or a budget-minded stylus phone, this guide features all of the best Motorola deals currently on the web.

One of the oldest and most well-respected tech brands on the planet, Motorola has Android phones for just about every budget and every type of user under the sun. Keep reading to see all of the best discounts that are available now, and check back later if you don't find what you're looking for today: I add new deals to this list every month.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $2.99/month with new line at AT&T The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a midrange device that dreams of being a flagship, complete with a vibrant 120Hz display, Snapdragon chipset, and a stylus built right in. Purchase the phone over 36 months with a qualifying data plan at AT&T and the price will drop down to $2.99 per month. That's cheaper than a cup of coffee nowadays.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon Step aside Samsung, there's a new flip phone in town. We called the Razr Plus (2024) the "perfect flip phone" in our 4.5/5-star review, and while it's soon to be replaced by the 2025 model, it's still a great deal at $300 off.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $5.99/month with eligible line at AT&T If you're an AT&T customer, you can add a line or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan and get the Razr Plus (2024) for only $5.99 per month for 36 months.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Although it's a last-gen device, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) remains a solid foldable phone in 2025, and its advanced age simply means that great discounts are very common. Grab the flip phone unlocked from Best Buy, for instance, and you'll score a whopping 65% discount.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) continues to be one of the best Motorola phones that money can buy, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, loads of software support, and an outstanding 165Hz pOLED display. Grab an unlocked Edge Plus (2023) from Best Buy today and you'll instantly save $400.

Moto G Power (2025) 128GB: $210 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile Add a line with an eligible data plan at T-Mobile and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits over 24 months to make the Moto G Power (2025) completely free!