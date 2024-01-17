What color Galaxy S24 should you buy?

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come in exactly the same shades, including both retail and online-only options. We've gathered all the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ colorways for you right here. Browse through this lookbook to help you decide what color Galaxy S24 you should buy.

Peruse all the colors of the Galaxy S24 and S24+

Samsung released the exact same color options for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Retail shades available in stores and third-party websites include Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. Apart from these four colors, you can also purchase three exclusive hues from Samsung's website. These consist of Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

With that set straight, let's talk about the colors of the Samsung phones themselves. There isn't really much difference between the options available for the S24 Ultra and the S24/S24 Plus. However, not all tones suit the smaller design and rounded corners of the other S24 models. Cobalt Violet is a fetching hue, giving the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus a more luxurious appearance.

If you're tired of blueish hues, then Jade Green is a good alternative too. It adds some life to the unremarkable looks of the S24 and S24 Plus.

