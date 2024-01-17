What color Galaxy S24 should you buy?
Samsung's lower-tier S24 models share the same hues.
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come in exactly the same shades, including both retail and online-only options. We've gathered all the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ colorways for you right here. Browse through this lookbook to help you decide what color Galaxy S24 you should buy.
Peruse all the colors of the Galaxy S24 and S24+
Blurple
The Cobalt Violet color of the S24 and S24 Plus is similar to the violet colorway of the S24 Ultra. Its deep purple-ish blue tone is mesmerizing. This shade makes your S24 series device instantly recognizable.
Happy go lucky
The Jade Green hue of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus is minty fresh. This online exclusive color emits very happy vibes, making it suitable for joyful individuals.
Business casual
Samsung isn't offering the S24 and S24+ in white, but the Marble Gray comes close. This light cloudy gray color is very business-like. It doesn't attract much attention and doesn't get as dirty as a white phone.
Perky tone
Sandstone Orange is a dusky sunset colorway available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. You get golden metal bits to compliment the orange, with a pleasing appearance overall.
Black-ish
It is impossible to tire of the Onyx Black colorway of the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus. This dark, ashy color is nearly black but not quite black enough at the same time.
Powder blue
The color Sapphire Blue is usually a lot deeper than this hue, but Samsung decided to call it that anyways. Regardless of what it's called, this powdery shade of blue is cool and soothing to look at.
Take a gander at the assorted Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ colors
Samsung released the exact same color options for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Retail shades available in stores and third-party websites include Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. Apart from these four colors, you can also purchase three exclusive hues from Samsung's website. These consist of Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.
With that set straight, let's talk about the colors of the Samsung phones themselves. There isn't really much difference between the options available for the S24 Ultra and the S24/S24 Plus. However, not all tones suit the smaller design and rounded corners of the other S24 models. Cobalt Violet is a fetching hue, giving the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus a more luxurious appearance.
If you're tired of blueish hues, then Jade Green is a good alternative too. It adds some life to the unremarkable looks of the S24 and S24 Plus.
If you've learned enough about the different hues available for the base model S24, see how much you can save on your purchase with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals, where we're keeping track of all the best early offers ahead of the phones' January 31st release date.
More S24 news
