Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: live blog, everything you need to know about the Galaxy S24 launch

In case you were wondering, Samsung’s first major event of 2024 is set to kick off tomorrow at 1PM ET, and as has been the case for the past few years, you’ll be able to watch as the latest Galaxy devices are unveiled.

You’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your own home, but there are a few different options at your disposal, and you can learn about them all here .

Join Android Central as we live blog the whole event!