Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals key upgrade, color options

What you need to know

A detailed list of colors, memory, and storage configurations for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series was leaked in a post on X.

The list, which was revealed by the leaker known as Revegnus, appears to show some sort of internal database or inventory system.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, sometime next month.

Samsung will likely unveil its new Galaxy S24 lineup of flagship smartphones in January, according to multiple leaks. But as the expected release date approaches, we're starting to learn a lot more about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latest leak seems to reveal detailed information about the color, storage, and memory options for all three new smartphones.

The configurations, which appear in what looks like an internal database or inventory system, were shared by Revegnus. Better known as @Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), Revegnus has a pretty solid track record when it comes to leaks.

According to the images, the Galaxy S24 series will max out at 12GB of memory and 1TB of storage, but the exact amount of storage available will vary based on each device. The leak also reveals gray, black, violet, and yellow color options, although these probably won't be the only available colors. Samsung often provides buyers with a few exclusive colors on its online store and occasionally offers more customization options.

S24 8 128/256S24+ 12 256/512S24U 12 512/1TB pic.twitter.com/uinMgkwJFqDecember 18, 2023 See more

The post shows the base Galaxy S24 will be available in either 128GB or 256GB variants, with both featuring 8GB of memory. The next step up will be the Galaxy S24 Plus, which will get a memory boost this year and offer 12GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

It's no surprise that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer the most and best configuration options for memory and storage. The highest-end model includes 12GB of memory and 1TB of storage. There are also 256GB and 512GB storage configurations available as well.

This is all according to the leak, and we won't know the official Galaxy S24 configurations until they are announced. However, the information has a good chance of being accurate. The memory tracks with industry trends, although phones like the ROG Phone 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 have begun shipping with up to 24GB of RAM, or twice that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Currently, the Galaxy S23 Plus ships with 8GB of RAM, so the inclusion of 12GB on the upcoming Galaxy S24 Plus would be an upgrade. One thing to watch will be whether the upgrade comes with a corresponding price hike, too. For now, early reports seem to indicate that pricing will match the S23 series, which would be good news for buyers.