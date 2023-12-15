Massive ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals full images and specs

What you need to know

ASUS is planning to release an ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro next year, and a spec and design leak just revealed more information on the phones.

The ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro feature a flatter design on the rails, with chamfered edges leading into the display. Notably, the back display is gone on the new phones.

Both phones will get the boost to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, and improved cameras.

ASUS is gearing up to release new smartphones in its ROG Phone lineup next year, and a massive leak from WindowsReport gives us our best look at them yet. The exclusive includes full images and specs and paints a nearly complete picture of the rumored ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

With these smartphones, ASUS will improve the specs to make the ROG Phone 8 series an even better smartphone for mobile gaming. That includes a pretty significant memory upgrade, with the ROG Phone 8 Pro reportedly supporting a configuration that includes up to 24GB of LPDDR5X memory. Both phones will also get the boost with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, which has some impressive benchmarking scores.

But on the other hand, ASUS is also toning down the design of the ROG Phone 8 series. This is presumably part of an effort to make the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro appeal to a wider audience, expanding beyond "Republic of Gamers" enthusiasts. The new design cuts out the rear display, a staple of previous models like the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Plus, the sides are mostly flat with slightly chamfered edges, following the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(Image credit: WindowsReport)

Another upgrade is found in the rear camera system, which is apparently using an IMX890 50MP main sensor from Sony. There's also a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and this is presumably the same sensor in the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. But ASUS is swapping out the 5MP macro sensor on the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate for a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. These upgrades are only rumored for the ROG Phone 8 Pro, though, as the leak doesn't cover the ROG Phone 8 cameras.

Here are the full specs from WindowsReport, plus the current ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications for comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 ROG Phone 8 ROG Phone 8 Pro ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Color Rebel Grey Rebel Grey Storm White Size and weight N/A 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm, 225g 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm, 246g OS Android 14 with ROG UI Android 14 with ROG UI Android 13 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Octa-core CPUs up to 3.3GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Octa-core CPUs up to 3.3GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm Adreno 740 RAM LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X 16GB/24GB LPDDR5X 16GB Storage UFS4.0 256GB UFS4.0 512GB/1TB UFS4.0 512GB Display 6.78″ FHD+ Flexible AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.78″ FHD+ Flexible AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10 support, LTPO 1~120Hz refresh rate up to 165Hz 6.78" 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) AMOLED Cameras N/A Triple rear camera setup with Sony IMX890 50 MP main sensor, 13 MP ultrawide, 32MP third camera with 3X optical zoom; 32MP front camera Sony IMX766 50 MP, 13 MP ultrawide, 5MP macro Speakers 5-magnet speaker system, 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio, Dirac Virtuo for Headphone 5-magnet speaker system, 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio, Dirac Virtuo for Headphone 5-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier Connectivity Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n, 2x2 MIMO, supports 2.4GHz/ 5GHz/ 6GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 5,500 mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging 5,500 mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging 6000 mAh (typical) high-capacity battery, supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging

Despite some improvements for more casual users, there will still be some gamer-focused elements to the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Accessories are still a big part of the experience, like the AeroActive Cooler X, which can slot into a DEVILCASE Guardian case with a removable backplate.

We don't have to wait much longer for official confirmation of these specs since ASUS will announce both phones at CES 2023. Aside from that, we still don't have an idea of what pricing for these phones could look like. After that, it'll be released as both global and China-only variants.