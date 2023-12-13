The ASUS ROG Phone 8 sheds its bezels in new teaser for January launch

What you need to know

ASUS states the next ROG Phone 8 series will make an appearance on January 8 at CES in Las Vegas.

The company has started to tease a larger display for the flagship as it gets rid of the thick bezels surrounding the device.

ASUS has also highlighted work done with its "brand new camera system," which users can participate in a vote for.

ASUS is ramping up its teaser engine for the next ROG Phone, giving insight into when we can expect it and more. The Taiwanese company posted on X that the ROG Phone 8 series will be revealed on January 8 at CES 2024 in Las Vegas (via GSMArena). Another standout post stems from its Weibo post, which reveals the phone's launch date for China on January 16, while showing off changes to the display.

The accompanying teaser video shows a model standing in the frame of the previous ROG Phone 7 Ultimate before expanding the screen and shrinking its bezels. Thus, consumers can expect a much more immersive screen from ASUS' flagship next year alongside a punch-hole selfie camera. Past generations of the ROG Phone have featured thick bezels on the top and bottom of the display, consuming much of its screen.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Republic of Gamers / Weibo) (Image credit: Republic of Gamers / Weibo)

Gaming phones aren't particularly known for their impressive imaging chops, but the company has also started drip-feeding new ventures for the ROG Phone 8 cameras, stating on X that "it goes #BeyondGaming with a brand new camera system". ASUS is encouraging consumers to vote in its blind test, comparing photos taken from other phones in the industry, as well as its upcoming device. Users partaking can win an ROG Phone 8, and those who voted were treated to a set of new device renders.

The ROG Phone 8 is dropping soon and it goes #BeyondGaming with a brand new camera system!📸Cast your vote and stand a chance to win a brand new ROG Phone!👉 https://t.co/OEm4TLMe3k#ROGPhone8 pic.twitter.com/avRoDrUK8FDecember 12, 2023 See more

This new, clear glimpse at the ROG Phone 8 in black and gray showcases its new square-ish camera array and back panel. It looks like ASUS is taking a much cleaner route with the back of its device, getting away from the futuristic look it's done prior. Moreover, it looks like we can still expect some RGB lighting as the Republic of Gamer logo appears to shine.

ASUS teasing more to come with its cameras is new as cameras were seemingly not a high priority for previous models. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate used the same 50MP primary lens that the ROG Phone 6 used the year before. The brand did refine its tuning to improve shots taken in a variety of situations, but these changes were minimal steps instead of leaps.

We started receiving teasers about some likely changes for the ROG Phone series moving forward almost a week ago. It was then we got a shadowy look at its new thick-looking housing array for its triple lenses. Moreover, GSMArena adds the device may arrive with Android 14 out of the box, with rumors suggesting 65W fast charging as a potential specification.

Additionally, it's been officially stated that the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will benefit from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 when it launches.