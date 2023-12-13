New Galaxy S24 rumor is good news for your wallet

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Samsung will keep the price of the Galaxy S24 series the same as its S23 series.

Consumers may see estimated prices of $799, $999, and $1,199 for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, respectively.

The report also mentioned Samsung's AI software for its Galaxy S24, which will allegedly make the series a "game changer."

Eagerly awaiting the next flagship can seem stressful on the wallet, but a new report suggests Samsung may not change things up for the Glaaxy S24.

Such a theory stems from the South Korean publication Hankyung, which states the Galaxy S24 pricing will mirror the S23 series (via SamMobile). This essentially means next year's series would potentially observe prices in the U.S. of $799, $999, and $1,199 for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, respectively.

Due to this "price freeze," the rumor adds Samsung estimates to sell over 33 million units of its new flagship. The prediction would see the company increase its sales by 10% when compared to its performance with its 2023 models. The Galaxy S23 series already blew the S22 out of the water following a report detailing smartphone sales in Q1 2023.

The publication adds that Samsung's choice to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 into the S24 Ultra and its in-house Exynos 2400 into the S24 and S24 Plus (Europe) will allegedly help maintain steady costs.

Another report expands on Samsung's expectations, with the company predicting the base S24 model could account for 38% of its sales in 2024. The larger S24 Ultra is assumedly primed to take 45% of the sales, with the worst performer, the Plus sibling, possibly picking up only 16%.

Samsung is also prepared to bring more AI software into its next wave of devices. Recently, insider comments claim Samsung's TM Roh sees its Galaxy S24 as a "game changer" in the new era of AI moving into next year. The company plans to install its "Samsung Gauss" AI model onto the device to conduct AI calculations without needing to leave the device, preserving user security in turn.

Additionally, the device could also feature OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini for on-device tasks, as well.

We're a month and some change out from Samsung's rumored launch date for the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, which is expected to take place in San Jose, California. Also, while the current rumors suggest a price hike isn't forecasted for the 2024 flagship, that could change in 2025 due to newer, more powerful (and more expensive) Snapdragon chips.