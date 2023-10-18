Rumored Galaxy S24 colors point to a bright future

What you need to know

Display analyst Ross Young has revealed the color options of the upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

The devices will likely come in limited colorways, including black, grey, violet, and a new yellow color option across all models.

Young further confirms that the devices will sport LTPO Samsung Displays.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series is highly anticipated, with the launch still several months away. While we have already seen possible renders of all the models in the lineup, a new leak allegedly confirms the color variants they will likely come in.

The leak comes from display analyst Ross Young on X, who shared the color options of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The devices are expected to come in traditional black and grey variants, with more colorful options including violet and yellow colorways. The yellow color option appears to be a new addition to the lineup, as the other colors were seen in earlier models.

S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Colors: Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow.October 18, 2023 See more

The current Galaxy S23 colorways include green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream. Additionally, Samsung sells online exclusive colors for each model, such as the red Galaxy S23 Ultra. If the aforementioned rumor is accurate, we could see Samsung changing up the color options for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series slightly, which will likely have an early launch (mid-January) next year. That said, additional "exclusive" options may still be in the cards and are seemingly unknown at this point.

Meanwhile, the earlier leaked renders of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have revealed the conventional white, Graphite, and black color variants. The renders further revealed the devices featuring a flatter frame than the one seen on predecessor models. Apart from the minor design changes, all models look identical to the previous iterations, including the camera sensors and alignments.

Confirming all S24 panels will be LTPO which will put some pressure on the iPhone 16.October 17, 2023 See more

In another previous X post, Ross Young also confirmed the type of display panels that the Galaxy S24 series is opting for. Young states all the displays on three models will opt for LTPO Samsung Displays to "put some pressure on the iPhone 16 series.".

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks via SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Giznext) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ SmartPrix)

This isn't the first time we've heard that Samsung's displays are getting upgrades. A previous leak indicated that the base S24 and S24 Plus would finally receive LTPO panels, which have been used exclusively on the Ultra models. This would bring enhanced efficiency, which could translate to better battery life.